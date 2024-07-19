Five Minutes With: Toronto Dance-Rock Band My Own Money

Hi! We are My Own Money, a dance-rock, electro-pop group from Toronto formed in 2019. The band is made up of our magnetic vocalist Cali Platek, with programmer and guitarist Adam Platek, Ryan Carter on saxophone, and Taylor Katz on drums rounding out the ensemble.

Our influences include retro giants like Depeche Mode, Eurythmics, and New Order, and also contemporary artists like Metric, Robyn, Charli XCX, RÜFÜS DU SOL, and 100 gecs to name a few.

Our new single Dark As A Dungeon, was released on May 10th, and our EP Disco Asbestos will be coming out later this summer.

Name:

My Own Money

Genre:

Dance rock, electropop

Founded:

2019

# of Albums:

1

Latest Album:

Our new EP titled “Disco Asbestos”, will be out this summer.

Latest Single:

“Dark As A Dungeon”

Latest Video:

Favourite musician growing up:

Madonna

Favourite musician now:

AWOLNATION

Guilty pleasure song:

Rasputin by Boney M

Live show ritual:

Don’t drink too much beforehand!

Favourite local musician:

Kiwi Jr. and Debby Friday and BAMBII

EP or LP?

EP

Early bird or night owl?

Night owl, especially for composition. There is more “space” for creativity the later it gets.

Road or studio?

Studio for sure.

Where can we follow you?

Facebook | Instagram | Bandcamp | Spotify | Apple Music

***

Rapid Fire Local Questions:

What is your favourite local restaurant?

New Ho King in Chinatown. Their beef chow mein is the best late-night or anytime meal.

What is your favourite street in your city and why?

Queen Street West, no doubt. It’s always bustling with great music, cool fashion and eclectic food. Good coffee too.

What is your favourite park in your city and why?

Trinity Bellwoods. It’s so big yet so small, if that makes sense.

What is your favourite music venue in your city?

The Rivoli. That stage will always feel like home to us.

What is your favourite music store in your city?

Sonic Boom. I can get lost in there – wandering around for hours without spending a single buck, browsing the vinyl and t-shirts and books and various music collectables. A must-visit for any music lover.