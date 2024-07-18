Tragedy Plus Time: Toronto Comedian Cam Phoenix

Biting but playful comedian Cam Phoenix isn’t afraid to highlight his own shortcomings for the sake of his comedy. Currently based in Toronto, we caught up with him to learn more about his influences and where we can laugh with him.

How would you describe your comedy style?

I would say that my comedy style is biting but playful. I believe that being honest about your imperfections is a big part of comedy instead of just keeping up a facade or tightly managing people’s perception of you. I think most of us obviously know what the right thing to do is but our actions don’t usually align. So I try to find a way to embellish some of my personal shortfalls and hope that the audience can connect. I think the worse the thing you can admit to and bring an audience along the more potent the joke becomes.

Who are some of your influences?

David Cross was one of the first comedians I saw who really made me take notice of stand-up. I hadn’t even thought of doing it myself at that point but he was just so vicious that it was hard to ignore. When I started doing stand-up Kyle Kinane, John Mulaney, and Hannibal Buress were some of my favourites to dissect and emulate. I think as I’ve gotten deeper into comedy I don’t think about it as technically or analytically as I used to. Not that people don’t influence me as much but it’s not as conscious as it was in the early days. The Simpsons were another really early influence, a lot of the jokes went well over my head but I just loved Bart and Homer. The Simpsons always nailed that brilliant idiot thing where a character would do something dumb but it somehow made perfect sense.

Who was your favourite comedian growing up?

Growing up I loved Jim Carrey. I wasn’t familiar with his stand-up or In Living Color but I loved his movies and they were really the first comedic thing I can remember really resonating with me. During my High School years, the Chappelle Show was a huge deal, Rick James fever was unavoidable.

Who is your favourite comedian now?

I’m pretty fickle when it comes to who my momentary favourite is. Right now if you put a gun to my head I’d probably say Rory Scovel? Just because he’s so loose and playful and makes it look effortless which is very much the opposite of what my style is. I think most comics appreciate the people who have the opposite of their skillset, people like myself who are tight joke writers love the people who riff and will improvise.

What is your pre-show ritual?

I generally have a bit of a panic attack/meltdown. I get lost in a spiral of negative self-talk and lose all faith in my abilities. Then I try to get some sort of control over my breathing and if possible feel the physical sensation of my hands. I also try to pay as much attention as possible to the show as a means of arming myself for the performance. Then I’ll stare at my set list and try to internalize it as much as possible. The 5 minutes before getting on stage are always deeply uncomfortable for me.

What is your favourite place you have performed? Why?

There used to be a place in Leslieville called The Underground which was a weed lounge/comedy club run by the fabulous Joanne Baker aka Puff Momma. It was a really weird and cool room that was always inviting. It was a really special place and some pretty huge acts went through there, Joe Rogan being the most notable. It was a fun place to perform and the crew that I started comedy with would always be hanging around. I have very fond memories of it.

What is your favourite bit you have written and why were you proud of it?

That’s a tough one b/c I’ve written a lot of bits that I really like but they don’t always find a place in my act. I have a joke that I wrote about my father’s death that I really like but it can be a bit much for audiences. It can come off as a very abrupt change of pace from some of the lighter material but I have absolute faith that when it finds its place it’s gonna be a homerun.

What is your favourite medium for listening or finding new comics/comedians?

Honestly, I mostly find new comics by doing shows with them or seeing them live. Either that or when a person has a clip go like megaviral. Otherwise, I just see way too much comedy to be actively searching for more of it.

Tell us a joke about your city.

I grew up straddling the line between Hamilton and Ancaster Ontario, depending on my father’s current financial situation. When I was 8 he lost our house on the stock market and I went from living in a mansion to public housing. I honestly think I had it worse than the other kids in the neighbourhood because they had no idea what they were missing out on. Those kids will never know just how cold a marble floor can become.

Do you have anything to promote right now?

I have a Just For Laughs Originals recording on Spotify that people can check out and I also run a gaming stream with my friend and TikTok star Che Durena called Little Dinky News which people can find on Twitch or YouTube. Other than that I’m performing all over Ontario with Yuk Yuks and throughout Toronto at a bunch of different locations.

Where can we follow you?

You can follow me on my Instagram or YouTube.

PAY IT FORWARD: Who is another local comic/comedian we should know about?

I must mention my better half, the beautiful and hilarious Anjelica Scannura. Also, I would say more people should be aware of Faraz Niafattah who is a very funny and original local comic. Lastly, Wassim El-Mounzer is a very funny dude who I started with in Montreal who is doing well but deserves more shine.