Recipe for Khao Man Gai

This Khao Man Gai (Thai Chicken Rice) recipe highlights the rich flavours of Thai cuisine and the beloved Thai Hom Mali rice. Known for its fragrant aroma and soft, fluffy texture, Hom Mali rice is a key ingredient in this simple yet satisfying dish.

Poached chicken is paired with aromatic rice cooked in a ginger and garlic broth, then topped with a tangy, savoury fermented soybean sauce. Served with fresh cucumber and cilantro, this dish is a delicious celebration of Thai culinary traditions.

Khao Man Gai

Serves 2–3

Ingredients:

1 small whole chicken

1 cup Thai Hom Mali rice (rinsed)

4 cups water

4 slices fresh ginger

3 garlic cloves

Salt to taste

For the sauce

2 tbsp fermented soybean paste

2 tbsp soy sauce

1 tbsp vinegar

1 tsp sugar

2 garlic cloves, minced

1–2 Thai chilies, finely chopped (optional)

2 tbsp chicken broth (from boiling the chicken)

Directions: