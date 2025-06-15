Recipe for Khao Man Gai

This Khao Man Gai (Thai Chicken Rice) recipe highlights the rich flavours of Thai cuisine and the beloved Thai Hom Mali rice. Known for its fragrant aroma and soft, fluffy texture, Hom Mali rice is a key ingredient in this simple yet satisfying dish.
Poached chicken is paired with aromatic rice cooked in a ginger and garlic broth, then topped with a tangy, savoury fermented soybean sauce. Served with fresh cucumber and cilantro, this dish is a delicious celebration of Thai culinary traditions.
Khao Man Gai
Serves 2–3
Ingredients:
- 1 small whole chicken
- 1 cup Thai Hom Mali rice (rinsed)
- 4 cups water
- 4 slices fresh ginger
- 3 garlic cloves
- Salt to taste
For the sauce
- 2 tbsp fermented soybean paste
- 2 tbsp soy sauce
- 1 tbsp vinegar
- 1 tsp sugar
- 2 garlic cloves, minced
- 1–2 Thai chilies, finely chopped (optional)
- 2 tbsp chicken broth (from boiling the chicken)
Directions:
- Boil the chicken breast with ginger, garlic, and salt in 4 cups of water for about 30 minutes or until cooked through. Remove chicken and set aside.
- Use 1.5 cups of the chicken broth to cook your Thai Hom Mali rice. Let it cook until fluffy and aromatic.
- Shred or slice the chicken and serve over the rice.
- Mix all sauce ingredients together until smooth.
- Serve with sliced cucumber and fresh cilantro on the side. Spoon sauce over the chicken as desired.