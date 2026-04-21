Keeta the dog is looking for a new home in the Toronto area

Looking for a dog who balances a love for adventure with a soulful connection to her person? Meet Keeta. This smart girl has been working hard on her “shelter graduation” requirements and is ready for her forever teammate!

Keeta is a thinker. While the hustle of shelter’s hallways can make her a bit impatient to get to the “good stuff,” once she hits the grass, her true colours shine. She is a world-class sniffer, a ball enthusiast, and a champion at checking in with her handler.

Why Keeta is the Best Partner: She is eager to please: A clicker-training superstar! She’s so focused that she’ll often offer a “sit” before you even ask. Once she’s in her element, like a quiet park or the Bayview fields, she settles into a lovely loose-leash walk. And she’s very toy motivated: Got a ball? You’ve got a friend for life. Carrying a toy even helps her stay grounded when she’s feeling a bit overwhelmed.

Keeta’s Ideal Match: Keeta is looking for an adopter who appreciates her intelligence. Her perfect match includes someone able to help her if she gets excited about things like leaving the house. She would really benefit from a partner to help her practice calm exits with high-value treats. She also seems to thrive when she knows what’s expected. Continuing some focus games like “1-2-3” will help her navigate Toronto streets with confidence.

Keeta is a resilient, smiling girl who just wants to be your star pupil. If you’re ready for a devoted trail companion, Keeta is waiting for you!

Keeta

Breed: Mixed Breed, Large (over 44 lbs fully grown), Mix

Age: 2 years

Sex: Female

Size: L

Colour: Black / White

Spayed/Neutered: Yes

For Toronto Humane Society’s complete adoption process, please click here to learn more about how you can make this companion, a forever friend!

About this column:

Each week we feature animals available for adoption from local shelters in the Toronto area with the hopes that our readers will assist in finding good homes for them. If you, or someone you know, has the resources to take care of one of these animals, please do get in touch with the appropriate shelter via the links provided.