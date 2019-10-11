“Five Minutes With” Toronto R&B Artist Renée Wynter

Renée Wynter has established herself as a must-­watch artist in the music industry and has worked with some of the most notable producers and songwriters such as Bigg Wu, Luney Tunez, Tone Mason, Oshea Hunter and Cory Rooney, among others. For her latest single Speak, Renée collaborated with Andreeena Mill whose repertoire includes collaborations with Drake and Delisha Thomas who has worked with the likes of Beyoncé, Jennifer Lopez, Janet Jackson, Brandy, Justin Bieber, and Rodney Jenkins (DarkChild). Her highly anticipated brand-new single Speak will be released on October 1st, 2019. Inspired by the complications of modern relationships, Speak is an emotional R&B ballad that paints the importance of open communication with your significant other.

Name: Renée Wynter

Genre: R&B

Founded: 2001

# of Albums: I have released singles in the past but I have not released an album yet. My goal is to complete my album in the near future titled Wynterland. Stay tuned!

Latest Release: Speak released through my Company Wynterland

Latest Single: Speak

Favourite Restaurant:

Red Lobster

Favourite band as a teenager:

Jodeci

Favourite band now:

H.E.R

Guilty Pleasure Song:

A Thousand Miles by Vanessa Carlton

Live Show Ritual:

I always have to start with a prayer

Favourite local artist:

Andreena AKA The BLK L$T

Sneaky Dees nachos, pasta from Terroni or a superfood salad from Fresh?

Superfood Salad

Queen or College St?

Queen St.

Trinity Bellwoods or High Park, Riverdale or Kew Gardens?

High Park and Kew Gardens

EP or LP?

LP

Early bird or night owl?

A bit of both

Road or studio?

Studio

Swiss Chalet or Roti?

Roti

Where can we follow you?

@reneewynter

Any shows or albums coming up?

Make sure you watch out for my new single that came out on October 1st! I also have some show planned in the near future so make sure you follow me on Instagram for all the latest news.