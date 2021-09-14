“Five Minutes With” rapper Nue and his emotional “Toronto sound”

Today we have the chance to meet with Toronto-based rapper Nue.
For those somewhat familiar with the current world-beating dark, emotional “Toronto sound”, Nue is not new to this. In fact, Nue’s highly touted genre-bending approach to hip-hop and alternative R&B was first heard in 2017 with his critically-acclaimed mixtape Iroquois and then again with his 2018 project, u met me at a strange time, which led to a tour with Fetty Wap, a remix collaboration with Pressa and landing placements on the Call of Duty video game series.
Name:
Nue
Genre:
Rap and Rock
Founded:
2017
# of albums:
1st album, the second one is coming soon
Latest Release:
Latest Single:
Feel It Now
Latest Video:
Favourite musician as a teenager:
Billy Talent, sum 41, lil Wayne, The Weeknd, and Kanye west
Favourite musician now:
The Weeknd
Guilty Pleasure Song:
Billy Talent – Road to Absolution
Live Show Ritual:
Some shots, double check the fit, a prayer with my whole team then I hit the stage
Favourite local artist:
The Weeknd
EP or LP?
LP
Early bird or night owl?
Night owl
Road or studio?
Road
Any shows or albums coming up?
My album Playground coming soon. I’ve been working on it for almost 2 years, it’s a whole experience and I can’t wait for everyone to hear it
Rapid Fire Qs on Toronto
Favourite local Restaurant:
Sugo
Favourite Street:
Morningside
Favourite Park?
Christie Pitts
Favourite Music Venue?
Rebel
Swiss Chalet, Harvey’s or Roti?
That’s a weird question, Roti from Monas on Shepard
Where can we follow you?