“Five Minutes With” Toronto Musician Just Rickie

Just Rickie is a Canadian artist that is just — different. He bends genres and has cultivated a sound that’s unique to him, with his art always at the forefront. A quiet, often laid-back guy among family and friends, yet obsessive and persistent with his musical endeavours. Just Rickie just doesn’t quit, and he’s committed to making it to the top, on his own terms.

Name: Just Rickie

Genre: I would say my work is a combination of R&B/Hip Hop/Pop

Founded: 2021

# of Albums: No albums released just yet, but I have 4 singles out. I think it’s important to build up a large enough fan base so that the story told from an album is actually digested and heard. Excited for when that time comes.

Latest Release: I did a “Michael Jackson – Billie Jean” cover recently on my IG page (@just.rickie)

Latest Single: Just Rickie – Cruisin’

Latest Video:

Favourite musician as a teenager:

So many, I can’t stop at one. I’d say the top artists for me as a teenager were The Weeknd, Drake, Travis Scott, Kanye West, J. Cole, Kendrick Lamar, A$AP Rocky and Joey Bada$$.

Favourite musician now:

All of those listed above but have to add Pop Smoke, Don Toliver, Kid Cudi (little late on him), Tyler the Creator, Jaden and Mac Miller.

Guilty Pleasure Song:

Tiagz – They Call Me Tiago (Her Name Is Margo)

Live Show Ritual:

Haven’t done one yet. I’d probably have to call a friend, talk to them but ignore everything they say, and pace back and forth. Usually, my go to.

Favourite local artist:

The Weeknd easily. One of the most creative artists out there. He not only pioneered a new sound that got me into R&B in the first place, but he’s the inspiration behind a lot of what comes out nowadays and the reason why R&B looks like what it does today. He makes it a point to tell a story in all his music videos and then connects them to one another to tell an over-arching tale, something you don’t see artists (surprisingly) doing much. Not only that, but with After Hours he took it to the next level and even started to bring his art to life into his daily life by bringing his character to every performance and show. That takes a lot of artistic commitment.

EP or LP?:

LP, it’s nice to be able to follow a storyline.

Early bird or night owl?:

Early bird for sure.

Road or studio?:

Road. I made some of my best music in the car.

Any shows or albums coming up? (What do you currently want to promote?):

I have another single coming out soon and just released Cruisin’. Would love for people to check out the 4 singles I have out right now, feel like they are all drastically different from one another and really show my versatility. My upcoming release will be more hip-hop/rapping. My tracks “Think About It” and “She Said” are more of an R&B/melodic rap vibe, “No More” is a dark R&B track that is an ode to The Weeknd’s “Trilogy” days and “Cruisin'” I would say falls into Alternative Pop.

Rapid Fire Qs on Toronto

Favourite local Restaurant:

Bar Poet

Favourite Street:

Rathburn

Favourite Park?:

Trinity Bellwoods

Favourite Music Venue?:

Cameron House

Swiss Chalet, Harvey’s or Roti?:

Harveys

Where can we follow you?

Instagram | Facebook | Youtube | Spotify | Apple Music