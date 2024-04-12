Five Minutes With: Toronto Pop Artist Cory Stewart

Cory Stewart (The Orchard) has been described as a wickedly witty pop artist with a “smooth voice” (Billboard, 2020) who creates “fearless, unapologetic and relentlessly catchy” music (Canadian Beats, 2018). Cory has been a supporting act for several legendary artists including Boy George and Crystal Waters. Stewart’s debut album ‘TOV’ was released in January 2021, hitting #9 on the iTunes Pop Charts and receiving overwhelming praise from critics.

A Royal Conservatory of Music vocal program graduate, Stewart has been a songwriter and student of music since the age of seven, receiving accolades from numerous music festivals across Canada. Cory has also toured and performed in several countries around the world including Canada, Germany, the Netherlands and Austria.

Cory recently completed The QUEERANTINE North American tour for which he was recognized with an award from the 2022 Wavy Awards for his work in the Queer music community.

Name:

Cory Stewart

Genre:

Pop/Dance

Founded:

Began studying music with the Royal Conservatory at 7, and released professionally in 2018

# of Albums:

1 album and 2 EPs — a new album is on the horizon sometime in the next year!

Latest Album:

TOV

Latest Single:

One More Day With You

Latest Video:

Favourite musician growing up:

It’s a tie between Bette Midler and Madonna

Favourite musician now:

Old habits die hard — Bette Midler and Madonna

Guilty pleasure song:

Miss Movin’ On – Fifth Harmony

Live show ritual:

Oh, it’s very glamorous. Gargling with salt water and using a neti pot. Bless the person who invented the Neti pot!

Favourite local musician:

Gavin Bradley! Check out his latest dual album, Quiet Life – it’s incredible!

EP or LP?

LP — I love a full body of music. More is more!

Early bird or night owl?

I’m one of those rare creatures that wakes at 5 am and goes to bed at midnight, so both!

Road or studio?

Road. The studio is great, but on the road you get to connect with people and have immediate feedback on your music.

Any shows or albums coming up?

The first single off my upcoming sophomore album has just been released! “One More Day With You” was written during the summer of 2023. It delves into the theme of often underestimating the significance of aspects of our lives until we confront the prospect of losing them. Whether it pertains to family, friends, or even our own selves, the song serves as a poignant reminder for me to value those closest to my heart. Interestingly, what began as a contemplative ballad underwent a transformation into an energetic dance anthem!

Where can we follow you?

Website | Instagram | Spotify | iTunes | Tidal | YouTube

***

Rapid Fire Local Questions:

What is your favourite local restaurant?

The Cherie Bistro (front patio, to be specific!)

What is your favourite street in your city and why?

Tranby St. I hit this street every day on my morning walks, and it just feels like a street filled with brownstones, right out of New York.

What is your favourite park in your city and why?

Cranleigh Gardens. It’s a beautifully maintained park that’s off-leash, so my little pup Curtis can roam free!

What is your favourite music venue in your city?

The Drake Underground

What is your favourite music store in your city?

Dead Dog Records