“A Day in the Life” with: Toronto Artist Jude Abu Zaineh

March 19, 2025 Cyra Darya Arts, Visual Arts

Jude Abu Zaineh is a Palestinian-Canadian interdisciplinary artist, researcher, and curator whose work bridges art, food, science, and technology. Through decolonial and feminist perspectives, her practice explores cultural, diaspora, storytelling, and belonging themes. She draws on her Southwest Asian upbringing to examine counter-archives, home, and diaspora community themes.

She has exhibited internationally, including at the Ireland Glass Biennale, Malta Society of Arts, Museu de Arte, Arquitetura e Tecnologia (Portugal), SVA (New York, USA), Institute of Contemporary Art San Francisco, The Museum of Glass Art (Washington, USA), Centro de Cultura Digital (Mexico City), and Centre Culturel Canadien (Paris, France). Her work is in the permanent collections of the Museum of Glass (USA), Art Windsor-Essex (Canada), and the City of Windsor.

Abu Zaineh is a recipient of the 2020 William and Meredith Saunderson Prizes for Emerging Artists and participated as the inaugural artist-in-residence with the Ontario Science Centre and MOCA Toronto. Her work has been featured in VICE Arabia, PBS, NPR, Canadian Art, and NEUES GLAS-NEW GLASS.

She holds an MFA from the University of Windsor (Canada) and a Ph.D. in Interdisciplinary Arts from Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute (NY, USA), where she was a Social Sciences and Humanities Research Council Doctoral Fellow. Abu Zaineh works between upstate New York and southern Ontario.

Jude Abu Zaineh
Kan Yama Kan (2019) – Jude Abu Zaineh in front of her neon installation. Photo by Kamryn Cusumano
Jude Abu Zaineh
Tend To Grow Watermelons (2022) – Installation Shot from Museum of Glass, Washington, USA. Documentation by Michael Valiquette
الزَمن غَدّار وَالدُنيا تَدور | Treachery of Time; Revolving World (2024) – Multi-channel video installation. Presented at the Curtis R. Priem Experimental Media and Performing Arts Center (EMPAC), Troy, NY. Installation shots by Michael Valiquette
ازومه |Azuma (2024) – Palestinian food, video projection. SoCA Gallery, Windsor, Canada. This intervention explores the soft power of food, particularly meaningful for diasporic communities with tenuous connections to their ancestral homelands. The event featured a performance, a screening, a dinner serving Palestinian cuisine, and readings of Palestinian poetry and folk stories. Documentation by Michael Valiquette
لو يذكر الزيتون غارسهُ، لصار الزيت دمعا | If the Olive Trees knew the hands that planted them their Oil would become Tears (2022) – Installation shot from solo exhibition ‘In the Presence of Absence’ at Windsor-Essex, Ontario. Installation shot by Frank Piccolo
Dearly Beloved (2024) – Installation shot from solo exhibition at Artcite Inc. Documentation by Michael Valiquette
Jude Abu Zaineh
Hunā Wa Hunāk | Here and There (2022) – Installation of a cluster of Petri dishes featuring archival family album photographs layered with images of food, flowers, and plants from Southwest Asia and North Africa. These photographs were shared by individuals in Windsor-Essex and beyond whose ancestry is from this broad SWANA region. This work points to multiple diasporas and invites the community to see themselves and their migratory experiences reflected. The use of Petri dishes and the images of mould reference cycles of growth and decay in which fungal cultures grow and transform the enclosed environment. The evolution of organisms in new environments symbolizes the hybrid identities that emerge in diasporic individuals. Installation and detail shot by Michael Valiquette
Jude Abu Zaineh
Hunā Wa Hunāk | Here and There (2022)

***

Which hood are you in?

You can find me floating between Upstate NY, Windsor, and downtown Toronto often looking for the best falafel sandwich wherever I go.

What do you do?

I’m an interdisciplinary artist working across all sorts of media. Lately, I’ve been focused on bio art (art-science-tech) practices, glass bending and neon, film/video, and installation in my studio practice. Regardless of the material output, my work engages with questions and critique around ideals of home, belonging, and displacement amongst other cultural themes, while presenting counter-archives through a decolonial lens from my experiences as a Palestinian in the diaspora.

What are you currently working on?

I’m currently prepping for a couple of artist residencies in the spring/summer of 2025 which will lead to a touring solo exhibition beginning in the fall of 2025. My coming work will continue to utilize my interdisciplinary approach to creation, offering a little bit of everything in terms of my continued material exploration in the upcoming exhibition.

Where can we find your work?

Website | Instagram

 

About Cyra Darya 3 Articles
Cyra Darya is based in Hamilton, Ontario with an educational background in Urban Planning and Policy Analysis. When she is not busy with work, she enjoys writing, hiking, and curating art works.
LinkedIn

