Assassin’s Creed Shadows (PS5) Review: Go Ninja, Go Ninja, Go

Our review of Assassin’s Creed Shadows, developed by Ubisoft Québec. Available March 20th, 2025 for PS5 (reviewed), Xbox X/S, Windows, and macOS.

WHAT IS IT?

A long-overdue journey to Japan for the venerable stealth-action series.

IS IT GOOD?

It’s wildly all over the place: some of Assassin’s Creed Shadows is excellent, some of it is pretty good, other parts are mediocre or inexplicably bad.

WHO SHOULD PLAY IT?

Japanophiles, Cosmo Jarvis, Ansel Elgort.

EXPERIENCE THE POWER OF THE ASSASSIN

Since its inception, the Assassin’s Creed series has often strained to balance its many competing strands.

On the one hand, each game has its own, period-specific story to tell, ranging from the redemptive journey of 12th century assassin Altaïr Ibn-LaʼAhad in the original game, to the seafaring adventures of pirate Edward Kenway in series highlight ACIV: Black Flag.

But then AC has also always doubled as the greatest sightseeing tour in gaming, treating us to loving, and increasingly realistic, recreations of Renaissance Italy (ACII and AC: Brotherhood), the Caribbean (the aforementioned Black Flag), Revolutionary-era France (AC Unity), and – a personal favourite – 19th century London (the underrated AC Syndicate).

These games also need to be, well, fun, with moment-to-moment gameplay which is engaging, inventive, and evolving. Much of your enjoyment of any given AC hinges on how well it handles its trademark mix of stealth combat and parkour-inspired exploration.

Finally, there’s that other thing about AC, the whole meta-narrative of it all, each game technically taking place (spoilers!) within a near-future virtual reality system controlled, alternatingly, by the modern-day Assassins and Templars. Amusingly, many of the AC games technically play out within the confines of the Montréal offices of fictional game studio Abstergo, a stand-in for the real-world Ubisoft Montréal.

AC Shadows is at its best in that second category above, providing gamers an opportunity, long overdue for a series which has ninja written all over it, to traipse around an impressively accurate recreation of 16th century Japan. (It is, in fact, possible to play Shadows with a map of Japan open next to you, using real-world guidance to navigate the game world.) As for those other aspects – the gameplay and narrative, the metafictional elements – it’s decidedly a mixed bag, suggesting that this latest Assassin’s Creed, already delayed multiple times, wasn’t quite ready to make the leap out of the shadows.

LIVE BY THE CREED

Taking place during the Sengoku period – for those keeping track, that’s slightly before the events depicted in James Clavell’s Shōgun, with which Shadows shares a number of overlapping characters – AC Shadows follows the parallel stories of famed “African Samurai” Yasuke and a fictional shinobi named Fujibayashi Naoe. The story touches on many of the real-world events of this era, which was marked by civil war and the ever-growing presence of Portuguese traders and missionaries.

Of the two, Yasuke – based on the real figure of the same name, one of the first non-Japanese to be made samurai – is clearly the more interesting character. While little is known of the real Yasuke, Ubisoft has crafted a compelling narrative inspired by the experiences of a Black man who, in an era when the slave trade was flourishing, rose to the rank of samurai under daimyō Oda Nobunaga.

It’s too bad then that Yasuke’s generic, combat-heavy gameplay is far less interesting than that of his stealthier counterpart, Naoe. Small and quick, Naoe is a kunoichi – female ninja – with all the standard tools at her disposal, ranging from a grappling hook and smoke bombs, to an assassin’s knack for quietly disposing of foes with a tap of the “assassinate” button. Yet what Naoe makes up for in gameplay, she sacrifices in storytelling, with a lazy, cliché-ridden revenge plot shamelessly cribbed from too many prior Japan-set narratives. It’s as if Ubisoft set out to split the difference between story and gameplay with its two lead characters, and ended up shortchanging both.

(At least Ubisoft did succeed in triggering the worst parts of the Internet, eliciting a whole host of bad faith – i.e., racist – opposition to the presence of a Black samurai in this game. Bonus points to Shadows, then, for successfully angering the MAGAheads.)

DIE BY THE SWORD

The very first thing I did in AC Shadows was open the map and scan for locations familiar from my travels to Japan. The very next thing I did, storyline and Ubi-style GPS indicators be damned, was immediately set out for Osaka, infiltrating its central fortress and climbing up the fabled Osaka Castle to see how it compares with real life. (Answer: quite well.)

Much like Red Dead Redemption before it, AC Shadows thrives on the freewheeling nature of its open world: go anywhere, do anything, don’t worry about the story unless you want to. More so than prior entries, Shadows generously doles out sidequests, enemy encampments, and an overabundance of the series’ trademark viewpoints, ensuring there’s always something to see and do. Series maxim “nothing is true, everything is permitted” is no truer than here, in this fourteenth instalment.

This, dear reader, was a huge relief to your resident Guardian critic, who’d grown weary of the series’s trend towards more heavily fictionalized settings. After years of giving us down-to-the-centimetre-accurate recreations of landmarks like St. Peter’s Basilica or the Great Pyramid of Giza, recent titles like the Viking-era Valhalla or Islamic Golden Age-set Mirage were less about sightseeing and more exercises in imagination: here’s how those places might have looked, during eras for which little, if any, infrastructure remains today.

Happily, the Japan of Shadows represents a fine return to form, offering up a plethora of real-world landmarks like Osaka Castle, Himeji Castle, the Kyoto Golden Pavilion, and so many more which can still be visited today, in 21st century Japan. Purely as a sightseeing exercise, Shadows is marvelous.

WE WORK IN THE DARK, TO SERVE THE LIGHT

It’s in other areas where Shadows habitually comes up short.

Let’s take the “Scouts” mechanic. In theory, it’s meant to help pinpoint objectives on the map, or smuggle resources out of enemy encampments – except Shadows has an unfortunate tendency to leave you short on Scouts, requiring fast-travel back to your hideout, where you must spend your hard-earned currency to recruit more scouts, one by one. It’s a slow, laborious process, and there’s nothing more frustrating than staring at an enemy cache with a greyed-out “smuggle” icon because you haven’t refreshed your Scouts recently.

Then there’s Yasuke, who Ubisoft clearly couldn’t decide what to do with. At some point, a version of this game existed in which Yasuke functioned solely as the big hulking bruiser, handing over stealth duties to his ninja counterpart Naoe. Sadly, someone at Ubisoft must have had second thoughts, because the version of Yasuke we get here is less overpowered samurai, and more awkward, clumsier version of Naoe. So not only do you get the absurd sight of this giant, heavily-clad samurai leaping rooftop to rooftop, he’s still less nimble overall, leaving many platforms frustratingly out of reach. Even more maddening is the fact that Yasuke’s stats are barely any better than Naoe’s, meaning he’s just as ineffective against tougher foes: it takes forever to whittle down enemy health bars, and death by one-hit-kill is far too common.

Visually, Shadows is all over the place. Sometimes – especially at night, and especially when it’s raining – it looks incredible. Most of the time, however, it’s a mixed bag of lovely (the vegetation) and unacceptably bad, with certain graphical elements so undercooked they look like PS3 models. This is especially true of the game’s terribly rendered animals, many of which look (and move) like furry potatoes.

Speaking of – AC Shadows also sorely lacks the kind of dynamic world we’ve grown accustomed to in open-world games. Yes, NPCs will generally react if you do something dramatic right in front of them, but otherwise tend to go about their pre-programmed business. You can, for example, steal a horse straight out from under the eyes of an enemy soldier, and he’ll do nothing. You can also, as I’ve done on several occasions, repeatedly stab a civilian while they stand stock-still, unfazed. This is also true of the game’s wildlife, which prove far too tolerant of your sword-wielding antics.

Then there all the frankly baffling choices which undermine the experience in other ways. Take, for instance, AC’s overcrowded UI, which puts too much info on screen, like deploying not one but two different on-screen indicators to signify when you’re hidden. (I long for Ghost of Tsushima‘s clean interface.) There’s a truly bonkers soundtrack, which intermittently replaces its more traditional Japanese musical stylings with dreadful, and wholly out of place, J-Pop and J-Rock. Also frustrating, in no particular order, are: any time Shadows drops an unskippable cutscene just before a boss fight, the awful rhythm minigame Yasuke is subjected to when learning new techniques, your apparent inability to toss bodies over an edge to conceal them, and the unfortunate fact that, after many long years, Assassin’s Creed has finally fallen victim to the plague of yellow paint, employing glaringly artificial yellow markers to indicate where it’s okay to climb. These markers aren’t everywhere (thank god), but they’re unnecessary and distracting.

Perhaps the biggest missed opportunity is the way Shadows handles its diversity of languages. While the game purports to offer “immersive audio” by having dialogue play out in Japanese and Portuguese, Ubisoft has inexplicably failed to hire voice actors who actually sound like they’re struggling along in their second language. Hence, the incongruity of African-born Yasuke, employed by Portuguese traders, speaking flawless Japanese because Ubisoft just went out and hired a fluent Japanese voice actor. It’s not only lazy, it’s immersion-breaking: from a storytelling perspective, it’s important that Yasuke sound like someone learning the language and ways of this new culture. Having him speak like he was born and raised in Japan undermines all of that.

NOTHING IS TRUE, EVERYTHING IS PERMITTED

Make of this what you will, but it takes a very long time before Shadows bothers to dip into any Creed lore whatsoever, preferring its alt-history narrative over any of the assassins vs. templars business you might expect. For what it’s worth, I would have preferred more of the classic AC shenanigans, since it’s that stuff which helps differentiate this game from the vastly superior Ghost of Tsushima. That said, I did appreciate the narrative conceit of presenting Shadows as just one of several “memories” to choose from, the main menu doubling as a way to quickly access other AC games already in your collection. (Or, if we’re being less charitable here, funnelling you to the PlayStation Store to buy them.)

Which is not to say that I didn’t have fun the majority of my time with Assassin’s Creed Shadows. The parkour gameplay is fun as always, though noticeably better when you’re in control of Naoe. The option of “guaranteed assassinations” against stronger foes – the default setting only lets you whittle down their health, before forcing you into combat – is entirely welcome, though needlessly buried in the menu.

The missions are fun if not especially varied, and the side-quests stay interesting by either building out the world in meaningful ways, or offering useful rewards to better equip your characters. Perhaps most exciting is the fact that Assassin’s Tombs are back in a big way, in the form of both kofuns (literally, “tombs”) to explore, and specially designated “Paths” which offer compelling platforming challenges through hidden areas. Building and decorating your home compound is awesome, and, if you’re anything like me, you’ll spend far too many hours deciding where to place your various outbuildings (stables, a forge, etc.), then carefully decorating with lanterns, sakura trees, tea sets, and so on.

Criticisms aside, I can’t quite say that I disliked any particular moments in AC Shadows. It’s just that it continually came up short of expectations, while finding small ways to irritate that probably should have been caught in the development process. If not for the ability to freely explore a huge chunk of 16th century Japan, I probably would have enjoyed – and scored – this game less. As it is, it’s still worth checking out as a decent entry in the Creed series, one that contributes to the lore in limited, albeit interesting, ways, while also serving as a fairly good Tsushima-alike until Ghost of Yotei arrives later this year.

***

Final score: 8/10 Jin Sakais.

