Titan the dog is looking for a new home in the Toronto area

Titan is goofy, happy and big-hearted with an infectious zest for life. He’s full of love, and a bit of a scatterbrain at times, but it’s all part of his charm!

Titan is a fun-loving and affectionate dog who brings joy wherever he goes. He’s a very sweet boy who loves being around people and is always happy and excited to explore new things. Titan likes having company, and though he’s a good eater, sometimes he even seems to prefer company during meals!

Titan is a strong boy who likes a good steady walk. He enjoys exploring the world and his walks can be a bit like a fun scavenger hunt – it’s hard not to love his enthusiasm! He’s also a fan of a good petting session and will happily accept some love and attention when it’s time to relax.

Titan is ready to continue shining in an active home where he can continue to sniff new treasures on lots of walks, build confidence in the world around him, and get lots of cuddles and affection. Titan could be your perfect match! He’s ready to bring his happiness, playfulness, and loving nature into your home.

Titan

Breed: Mixed Breed, Medium (up to 44 lbs fully grown), Mix

Age: 2 Years 3 Months

Sex: Male

Size: L

Colour: Blond

Spayed/Neutered: Yes

