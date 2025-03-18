Charitable Choices: Chef Jagger Gordon of Feed It Forward

In our ongoing series on community leaders making a difference, we are pleased to introduce Chef Jagger Gordon, the CEO and founder of Feed It Forward. Founded in 2016, Feed It Forward is a groundbreaking initiative dedicated to combating food waste and hunger. By partnering with local and global businesses, the organization redistributes surplus food to those in need, addressing both food insecurity and the environmental impact of food waste. Since its inception, Feed It Forward has provided food to 7.9 million people and continues to expand its reach through innovative solutions and a strong volunteer network. We had the opportunity to speak with Chef Gordon about the origins, evolution, and future goals of this impactful organization.

Describe your charity/non-profit/volunteer work in a few sentences.

Feed It Forward is dedicated to reducing food waste and hunger in our community by redistributing surplus food to those in need. We work with local and global businesses to collect excess food and deliver it to various community organizations.

What problem does it aim to solve?

We aim to tackle food insecurity while simultaneously addressing the environmental impact of food waste.

When did you start/join it?

I founded Feed It Forward in 2016. Since its inception, we have diverted enough food and offered it to 7.9 million people.

What made you want to get involved?

Witnessing the amount of food wasted while so many people struggled with hunger motivated me to create many new Innovative solutions Like our free food-sharing app called “Feed It Forward” that benefits both the community and the environment.

What was the situation like when you started?

When I started, there was a significant lack of awareness about food waste and its impact on hunger. Many people didn’t realize the extent of the issue.

How has it changed since?

Since then, we’ve built strong partnerships with local, and global businesses and increased community engagement, leading to greater awareness and action against food waste and hunger.

With over 3100 volunteers registered throughout our 14 global programs, and continue to grow. All of our programs are operated by volunteers.

What more needs to be done?

We need more support in terms of volunteers and funding to expand our reach and continue making a difference in the community.

How can our readers help?

Readers can help by volunteering, donating online, or simply spreading the word about our mission and initiatives.

Share food within your own community by utilizing our app.

Do you have any events coming up?

Yes, we have several community events planned in the coming months, including food drives, Weekly Street Outreach, Daily meal handouts and awareness campaigns.

Where can we follow you?

Chef Jagger Gordon | Website

PAY IT FORWARD: What is an awesome local charity that you love?

I highly recommend supporting The Stop Community Food Centre. They do incredible work in addressing food insecurity and fostering community engagement.