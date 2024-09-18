Ontario Culture Days Perfect for Fall Activities

Ontario Culture Days runs from September 20th to October 13th this year, and events occur all over Toronto, GTA, and across the province. Put together by incredible community organizers from Gananoque & 1000 Islands, to St. Catharines & Niagara Region, Toronto, and Windsor to Northern Ontario from Manitoulin Island and Sault Ste. Marie to Thunder Bay, there’s so much to do and see.

Let’s look at Toronto Guardian’s top picks for fun in the city:

Queen West Art Crawl on September 21-22, 2024

It features an Outdoor Art Exhibition, a Main Stage with live music and drag performances, a Kids’ Zone with children’s art and entertainment, and a Queen West Art Walk with art activations such as live painting, murals, tent talks, and more. You won’t even have to leave with some of the best food pop-ups and food trucks.

401 Richmond Hub on Sept 28, 2024

At the legendary Toronto art collective 401 Richmond, you will have many activities to hop between and get the most out of your day. Screenprinting Demonstration by Arwen Giel at Open Studio, Zinemaking with Sonali Menezes at Tangled Art + Disability, Thread that Tangles but doesn’t Knot Workshop with Creative in Residence Yasmeen Nematt Alla, Cyanotype Demonstration by Cruz at Gallery 44, Toronto Gone Wild Exhibition at Museum of Toronto, and a performance by Red Sky.

National Day of Truth and Reconciliation on October 1, 2024

Internationally celebrated Inuit singer Tanya Tagaq will perform with the Royal Conservatory Orchestra with conductor Jennifer Tung to commemorate the National Day of Truth and Reconciliation. Hosted by CBC’s Falen Johnson and curated by Denise Bolduc, it is an evening of laughter, storytelling and healing with performances by Afro/Indigenous/Colombian/Canadian singer Lido Pimienta, the Manitou Mkwa Singers, Layla Staats, The Glenn Gould School’s soprano Emma Pennell, and more.

Gallery Weekend Toronto on September 20-22, 2024

For three days, you’ll have unlimited access to thirty contemporary art galleries, studios and artist-run centres across the city, all accessible through a series of routes for on foot, bike or public transport. Organized by the Contemporary Art Galleries Association (AGAC), check out Gallery Weekend Toronto’s interactive website to see how you can best take advantage of this unique opportunity.

Backstage Tours at Soulpepper Theatre on October 8, 2024

If you’re a lover of independent theatre or an aspiring theatre performer/crew member, this youth-led space may be the perfect adventure for you. Take a 30-minute tour between 6 pm and 9 pm on October 8th and learn about Soulpepper Theatre’s history, technical design, and community impact.

Enjoy free admission to the Beta Show Museum in downtown Toronto every Sunday. Learn about the history of shoe design and the cultural influences that led to your favourite comforts, from sandals to heels to sneakers. From October 5th to 6th, enjoy the newly installed fall exhibition opening of Art/Wear: Sneakers x Artists! Attend exhibition tours and kid-friendly activities with the “Be a Shoe Designer” craft workshop, or leave your mark on their community mural.

For more information about events in Toronto or near you across the province, check out Ontario Culture Days’ website.