Tragedy Plus Time: Toronto Comedian Ben McKay

How would you describe your comedy style?

I like to think that my comedy is lighthearted and fun, yet precisely written and punchline-heavy. Most of my jokes stem from personal stories but have some kind of universal relatability. Plus, I get distracted easily, so there’s lots of ‘in the moment’ stuff as well.

Who are some of your influences?

John Mulaney has probably been my biggest comedic influence- he was the first comedian I really identified with. Beyond that, I’d say Gary Gulman and Hannibal Buress were also influential to me early on.

Who was your favourite comedian growing up?

Growing up Mulaney was always my favorite. But when I was young, I was just in love with Stand Up in general. I would take any opportunity to see stand-up, so I was always watching Comedy Now Specials, Just for Laughs Galas, and anything I could get my hands on.

Who is your favourite comedian now?

Beyond the people I mentioned before, lots of my favourite comedians are right here in Canada. To name a few: Alex Wood, Andrew Barr, Nigel Grinstead, Adam Christie, and Jarrett Campbell are all fantastic and I feel fortunate to get to work with them!

What is your pre-show ritual?

Before shows I usually have to use the bathroom – a big career goal for me would be to exclusively play venues that have a backstage washroom, so that when I get on stage nobody turns to their wife and goes ‘That’s the kid that clogged the toilet’.

Other than that I will usually write out a set list that I immediately abandon when I get on stage.

What is your favourite place you have performed? Why?

My favourite place to perform is in comedy clubs! A dimly lit comedy club that’s tightly packed and set up specifically for comedy is where I feel most comfortable. Some of my favourite clubs are Comedy Bar West here in Toronto, Absolute Ottawa (the one here too, but especially the Ottawa location), and the MOTN in Vancouver (but I heard it’s closing so I don’t know why I’m mentioning it).

However, I also love performing in places that have no business hosting comedy! Give me an RV park, a street festival, a backyard, or a stage where you’re blocking the game that the crowd wishes they were actually watching! Getting any laughs in a horrible situation can be just as rewarding!

What is your favourite bit you have written and why were you proud of it?

I’m usually only proud of jokes while I’m working on them and then I end up thinking they’re stupid once I’ve told them too many times. But I do have one about my parents running into each other at my show, for the first time since their divorce, that I probably will always like telling.

What is your favourite medium for listening or finding new comics/comedians?

Comedy is always best live, so for me, it’s usually working with new comedians in the clubs. I’ve also discovered a lot of American comedians that I really like from the ‘Don’t Tell Comedy’ tapings on YouTube.

Tell us a joke about your city.

The Rogers Center is a fitting name for our baseball stadium because the Blue Jays’ play, like Rogers Internet, is pretty inconsistent.

I’ve never told this joke on stage, but it kills with middle-aged American tourists in my other gig as a tour guide.

Where can we follow you?

PAY IT FORWARD: Who is another local comic/comedian we should know about?

My buddy/roommate Peter Saran is one of my favorites! But Toronto is full of amazing comedians, so just go see live shows and you’ll find tons of amazing comics.