Greenwood Stakes epitomizes Timeless, Traditional Opulence

Greenwood Stakes has returned to Woodbine Racetrack epitomizing itself as one of the most sought-after events of the season. The annual event offers an alluring appeal of luxury and charm, attracting a host of attendees including horse racing enthusiasts and socialites. The atmosphere buzzed with excitement as eventgoers immersed themselves in the infectious energy Woodbine Racetrack fosters. Haute-couture garb and hats ornately decorated the stands as droves of spectators placed bets, danced and enjoyed the ambience of elation.

This experience is unique to Toronto. Despite the abundance of adventures Torontonians can embark on, Greenwood Stakes employs attendees to walk with purpose and have a presence. Rooted in tradition, the emphasis on grandiosity is a welcome change from the understated aesthetics of modern contemporary events. What made this experience dynamic was the influence of culture reflected in everyone’s attire. There were culturally influenced high fashion finds galore; from Kenté cloth three-piece suits to asymmetric skirt suits topped with some eye-catching accessories. However, the most captivating look of the day was the floral creation worn by model and stylist, Xena. Greenwood Stakes expertly pays homage to this lost culture of luxury.

The DJs enchanted the crowd with mashups of Top 40, Hip Hop and R&B hits; the vibe had the dance floor packed throughout the day. The array of activations, bevvy of food and drinks speak to the opulent image Greenwood Stakes is known for. Michelin recognized chef Michael Hunter’s finely crafted gourmet Antler Game Burgers, courtesy of Antler Kitchen, specifically for Greenwood Stakes. These burgers were tantalizing; Hunter’s Antler Game burgers were succulent, titillating our taste buds with every bite. This was one of the highlights of the experience.

Style Stakes, hosted by Gotstyle, featured a runway installation for attendees to strut their stuff for a chance to win prizes including up to a $1000 in gift cards to the Gotstyle portrait studio. The winner of this competition would see themselves as the face of Greenwood Stakes. The faces of Style Stakes beautifully reflect the aesthetics of Greenwood Stakes. Eloquence, style and reverence were common themes reflected in the beautiful fashion choices of attendees. Attendees’ choices in fashion were creative, enthralling and artistic; a plethora of vibrant clothing choices coupled with unique styles of church crowns and fedoras speaks to the opulence of Greenwood Stakes. Classy, cosmopolitan energy permeates from Woodbine Racetrack; the energy is positive, compelling strangers to compliment one another on their presence.

Greenwood Stakes embodies a modern, chic and sophisticated take on the rich history of track-side culture of horse racing. Thoroughbred racing has historically been seen as a sport of wealth, with the Kentucky Derby reflecting customs and traditions associated with this culture. Historically linked to the Royal Family, patrons of thoroughbred racing dress formally as a form of respect for the prestigious nature of the sport. Greenwood Stakes has positioned itself to be Canada’s premiere horse racing event. This year, tickets sold out and waitlists were exhausted. A step toward Greenwood Stakes is a step in the direction of your highest, most opulent self.