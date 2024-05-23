Tragedy Plus Time: Toronto Comedian Dan Rosen

Dan Rosen is a local comedian who shares his personal stories in a fun and silly way. Within his story-oriented set, you will find truths about life told in a way that is relatable and will have you howling. We connected with him to learn more.

How would you describe your comedy style?

Storytelling and personal observations about my kooky life with bowel disease and my Jewish family, woop woop woop woop!

Who are some of your influences?

Mike Birbiglia, Bill Burr, Hannah Gadsby, Richard Pryor, DeAnne Smith, 2-Man No Show.

Who was your favourite comedian growing up?

In addition to my influences, I watched a lot of Shawn Majumdar, Harlan Williams, Elvira Kurt, Kenny Robinson and “That Canadian Guy” Glen Foster.

Who is your favourite comedian now?

Mike Birbiglia – My Girlfriend’s Boyfriend was when I realized “oh comedy can be personal storytelling with moments of silly goofery as well.”

What is your pre-show ritual?

Abject panic and frequent bathroom visits.

What is your favourite place you have performed? Why?

I performed my one-man show Game of Crohn’s at the opening night of a Crohn’s & Colitis Foundation of Canada conference – performing for over a hundred people who immediately relate to your deeply personal fart jokes is probably the most heartwarming experience I’ll ever have.

What is your favourite bit you have written and why were you proud of it?

You’ll have to see me live or listen to my upcoming comedy album Family Boy to hear it, but isolating with my pregnant wife in our little condo in 2020 while she worked and I was on EI was a veritable gold mine of material.

What is your favourite medium for listening or finding new comics/comedians?

Open mics at 1 am in downtown Toronto at the dingiest dive bars in town.

Tell us a joke about your city.

Thornhill is the one town where Chanukah carollers will drown out the local Mall Santa.

Do you have anything to promote right now?

YES!

Oh right. My debut comedy album Family Boy, available on all streaming platforms.

Where can we follow you?

Instagram | TikTok

PAY IT FORWARD: Who is another local comic/comedian we should know about?

Kelly Zemnickis is a great comedian who is always hustling and has a million things on the go. She has an album called Sugar & Spice & Smirnoff Ice, an online baking show called It’ll Be Fine, she hosts tons of comedy shows around Toronto in fully accessible venues, and donates her merch money to important non-profits. She’s also a Canadian Screen Award-nominated film producer just for kicks on the side.