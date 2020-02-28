“Five Minutes With” Alternative/Rock/Blues Artist MELANIE?

MELANIE? Is one and everyone. She is an artist and a community. A continuum of compassion, empathy and rock and roll. Born of a quest for authenticity, MELANIE? discovered that the search for the self is ongoing and can only ever be complete when we’re in a constant state of questioning everything. It’s why there’s a question mark at the end of her moniker, because certainty is a damn lie. A fool’s errand. Life is a question we’re always struggling to answer. It’s the rip tide of music that MELANIE? performs and the safe space she’s created for her community because her struggle is in everyone she loves and everyone she love’s struggle is in her.

If you shut the world out, it only gets darker. Let MELANIE? in.

Name: MELANIE?

Genre: rock/blues/alternative

Founded: 2019

# of Albums: 👀

Latest Release: Love Sucks

Latest Single: Yeah Yeah

Latest Video:

Favourite Restaurant:

Pantheon- best greek restaurant on the Danforth, my bestfriend’s father has been taking us there since we were kids. He has since passed away, and we still go there frequently.

Favourite band as a teenager:

Nirvana – Kurt forever

Favourite band now:

Marcus king band, Alabama shakes, Leon Bridges…. I have many more but to name a few and it feels rude to choose 😉

Guilty Pleasure Song:

His Eye on a Sparrow.. I sing this to my sister.. really my favourite scene from a movie (Sister Act 2)

Live Show Ritual:

A little pump up speech to myself and I talk to God. A nice vocal warmup in the mirror and a little body shake to loosen up.

Favourite local artist:

Allan Rayman

Sneaky Dees nachos, pasta from Terroni or a superfood salad from Fresh?

Superfood salad AND nachos why the f not, I deserve both right?

Queen or College St?

Queen Streeter for life

Trinity Bellwoods or High Park, Riverdale or Kew Gardens?

High park for meditation hour !!!

EP or LP?

Multiple EP’s all day.

Early bird or night owl?

Early bird. Coffee is amazing and coffee is my life.

Road or studio?

Hopefully one day I’m a road warrior.

Swiss Chalet or Roti?

Swiss chalet…. Literally been eating it since I was 10. The perogie dip sauce you can put that stuff on anything.

Where can we follow you?

Outside of music, Instagram’s my favoruite place to express myself. Here’s everywhere you can find me Spotify / Apple Music / Instagram / Facebook / Twitter.

Any shows or albums coming up?

A lot of plans in 2020. Check back with me soon 🤘