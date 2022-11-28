tuck is a Canadian bedding company that sells high-quality and sustainable bedding products. At tuck, the focus is on providing comfortable and incredibly soft bedding, and accessible pricing all the while using materials that are organic and have a low environmental impact. We spoke with Julia Reid and Hallie Gould, Co-Founders of tuck to learn more about them.

What is your business called and what does it do?

We’re tuck. A modern, female-founded, Canadian bedding company. We set out to create high-quality, sustainably manufactured bedding that feels as soft as a well-worn t-shirt.

What made you want to do this work?

Well, Julia dreamt up the idea for tuck on her second maternity leave – she’s always been obsessed with bedding. Both of us drew on our past experience—Julia from her finance background and Hallie working with new and established brands. We worked for over a year on product development to create the proprietary fabric blend for tuck’s super-soft, quality made bedding.

What problem did you want to solve with the business?

We felt like the market for bed linens in Canada is incredibly fragmented. We saw an opportunity to create products that stood out and were an easy choice for customers to come back to time and again and again.

Who are your clientele/demographics?

Any and all sleepers! We really wanted the brand to feel welcoming, approachable and neutral. We’ve found that our customers range from those investing in their first set of sheets to others who have tried all types of bedding.

How does your business make money? How does it work?

We’re mainly a direct-to-consumer business, so we’re able to cut out some of the typical brick-and-mortar costs. This allows us to pass on savings to our customers as a result.

Where in Toronto can we find your profession?

We’re based in Toronto. You can find our products on our website and a selection of products on Sleep Country.

What is the best question a prospective customer could ask a member of your profession when comparing services? Give the answer as well.

Q: What differentiates your bed sheets from your competitors?

A: All of our bedding is made with a proprietary blend of GOTS-certified organic cotton and TENCEL™ Lyocell–a fibre of botanic origin with a low environmental impact of production. The blend enhances the functionality and texture of our bedding – meaning, improved colour retention, breathability and fabric strength. It’s also naturally super soft.

What is the best part about what you do? What is the worst part?

There are lots of good parts! But if we had to narrow it down, it would be the kind of feedback we get from our customers. We feel so lucky that many of our customers come back often.

There aren’t too many “worst parts” but we will say, with everything that’s gone on over the past few years, lead times and receiving the product in a timely manner have been a challenge to navigate. We’ve had to be flexible at times.

What is your favourite joke about your own profession?

Not sure there is a joke but we sure do love what we do!

What are your social media channels?

PAY IT FORWARD: What is another Toronto business that you love?

We love Health Hut! Tara, the owner, has such an amazing selection of products and is a wonderful person.