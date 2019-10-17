Startupbootcamp Australia Continues to Scout for 2020 Smart Energy Program

Startupbootcamp is a world-leading accelerator that scouts innovative and top-tier startups that are looking to disrupt the current industry status quo with diverse solutions. During the intense 3-month accelerator program, the selected startups receive hands-on mentorship from over 100 industry experts, free office space, seed funding, and access to a global network of investors with the ultimate goal of scaling their businesses and becoming industry-leading companies. In the past two years, Startupbootcamp Australia has supported 31 startups from all over the world.

Alumni from the last two programs have achieved massive success by leveraging the mentorship from the FastTracks and Programs. Some notable alumni mentions include the following: FOHAT conducted a microgrid assessment at Queen Victoria Market in partnership with the City of Melbourne, UCapture completed a batch installation of their browser extension with the Spotless corporation, and a pilot between RedGrid and EnergyAustralia focused on automated demand management. These startups were able to capitalise on their relationships with Startupbootcamp’s corporate partners and mentors and accelerate their businesses profoundly in a short period of time.

As part of the SBC World Tour, Startupbootcamp Australia will be travelling to 26 cities to scout for the 2020 EnergyAustralia Program with their FastTrack events. FastTracks are essentially half-day events where startups share what they do, and receive immediate feedback on some of their biggest challenges from experienced entrepreneurs, investors, and industry experts. With just two weeks left in the scouting tour, the SBC team is excited to meet the teams at the remaining FastTracks.

Executive Program Director Richard Celm visited Toronto on 15 October, where he met 10 cutting edge startups that are disrupting the energy sector. The event was centred around feedback and guidance from industry experts and Startupbootcamp mentors. The FastTrack also gave startups the opportunity to connect with people who can help accelerate their businesses, including the VC fund that’s aligned with the accelerator program, Artesian Capital, and corporate partners including EnergyAustralia, Spotless and DiUS.

While the FastTrack has passed, there is still time to apply for the full accelerator program. Applications close 29 October and can be found here.