“Five Minutes With” Toronto electro-pop artist KYŁO

KYŁO is an electro-pop artist based in Toronto, Ontario. At first listen she has been categorized alongside some of her musical influences such as; Banks and Abra, but when it comes down to it KYŁO carves out a sound all her own. Consistently creating catchy yet experimental tracks, she offers up sultry harmonies that are steeped in synth and reverb amidst echoey layers. Following her 2016 sophomore EP PHASES, KYŁO shows no signs of slowing down and is well on her way to releasing her third EP “Exit”, set to drop in the summer of 2019. In the past year, she has treated us to 2 singles: “Your Eyes”, and “Sometimes” – two chopped up echoy swayers that carried listeners through the summer before teaming up with Summer Hearts as his first guest vocalist on “Subside,” the 7th edition of his #12SongsofSummer Project. As a Toronto based artist, KYŁO has performed in various venues across the city including the Danforth Music Hall for NXNE, the Drake, and the The Baby G. KYŁO has been hiding away all winter, experimenting with a more raw, dark sound which she is excited to share with the world this fall.

Name: KYŁO (Kayla Dunbar)

Genre: electro/indie/pop I guess?? Genres are so hard to me, I think I’m such a mix of things so.

Founded: 2014

# of Albums: 3 (eps)

Latest Release: Solace

Latest Single: Solace

Latest Video:

Favourite Restaurant:

Utopia, gotta love that sweet potato/avocado panini 😉

Favourite band as a teenager:

Blink-182

Favourite band now:

Grimes or Blood Orange or Abra orrrr so many others I can’t this is too hard.

Guilty Pleasure Song:

Fighter, Christina Aguilera

Live Show Ritual:

Setting intentions (some weird ass shit I got from the secret hahaha)

Favourite local artist:

Lucy Flawless, slay queennn!

Sneaky Dees nachos, pasta from Terroni or a superfood salad from Fresh?

Sneaky Dees nachos 100%

Queen or College St?

Queen

Trinity Bellwoods or High Park, Riverdale or Kew Gardens?

Bellwoods

EP or LP?

EP

Early bird or night owl?

Night Owl. Try to wake me up in the morning, I dare you.

Road or studio?

Road

Swiss Chalet or Roti?

I’m a vegetarian so gonna have to go with Roti

Where can we follow you?

Instagram, twitter, facebook, youtube… basically any social media platform you can find me on! My music is on everything as well – Spotify, Apple, etc. You can also head over to my official website https://kylomusic.com 😉

Any shows or albums coming up?

Ya, my EP “EXIT” will be out Monday Oct 7 on all platforms! You can check out my live set at my EP release show in Kensington Market at The Boat on Saturday Oct 5. Check my socials for more info!!!

https://www.facebook.com/events/503520210425161/