“Five Minutes With” Toronto Pop Rock Band Jane’s Party

For over a decade, Devon Richardson, Tom Ionescu, Jeff Giles, and Zach Sutton have brought their irreverent, genre-bending sound to live audiences around the world; in buzzing clubs and famed concert halls in downtown Toronto, in stadiums across Canada, and in historic venues throughout Europe, opening for and playing alongside artists like Arkells, LIGHTS, Blue Rodeo, Stars, Sam Roberts Band, Lowest of The Low, The Sadies, Tom Odell, Manic Street Preachers, and Lord Huron. The band have also enjoyed success in TV land with sync placements in Kim’s Convenience, Saving Hope, and Burden of Truth.

Casual Island stands to be Jane’s Party’s most successful and mature effort to date, touching on relationships, politics, the pervasiveness of technology, the intractability of human nature, all carried by the breezy riffs and lush vocal harmonies that have become the band’s hallmark. Jane’s Party are excited to hit the road this summer and will announce tour dates when available.

Name: Jane’s Party

Genre: Pop-Rock

Founded: 2008

# of Albums: 6

Latest Release: New LP Casual Island

Latest Single: “Satellite”

Latest Video: Title track “Casual Island”

Favourite Restaurant:

Jerk King

Favourite band as a teenager:

Blink 182

Favourite band now:

The Beatles

Guilty Pleasure Song:

I Knew You Were Trouble (Taylor Swift)

Live Show Ritual:

Trying to meditate to calm my nerves unsuccessfully

Favourite local artist:

Ferraro

Sneaky Dees nachos, pasta from Terroni or a superfood salad from Fresh?

Sneaky Dees Nachos

Queen or College St?

Queen St.

Trinity Bellwoods or High Park, Riverdale or Kew Gardens?

Riverdale – but I would like to make mention of our neighbourhood park Earlscourt in Corso Italia which is one of Toronto’s best kept secrets!

EP or LP?

LP

Early bird or night owl?

Early Bird

Road or studio?

Studio

Swiss Chalet or Roti?

Roti – the best one I have ever had is Debes Roti and Doubles in North York. Go for the pumpkin!

Where can we follow you?

Any shows or albums coming up?

Jane’s Party will celebrate the release of Casual Island with a special performance April 6 at the Horseshoe Tavern with opening guests Side Hustle. Buy Tickets Here.

Stream the album here: https://fanlink.to/casualisland