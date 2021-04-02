“Five Minutes With” L.A. and Toronto based pop duo, Savage Patch kidds

Ramona Vogue and kidd Chaos are the heart and hype that make up The Savage Patch Kidds. The alt-pop duo are true triple threat artists and performers, joining forces from Toronto and Los Angeles.

The smooth moves of their individual professional dance careers is what fatefully united this North American yin and yang. Having appeared on just about every stage and television network from Disney to HBO, Russia’s St. Catherine’s Palace to NYC’s Webster Hall, they have seen the highest highs and the lowest lows in their individual performing careers. Ramona and kidd had some pretty daunting life obstacles to overcome and it influences their personality as well as their art. They may look cool as a polar bear’s toenails, but these two aren’t afraid of the grit and grime of the hustle – cracking mediocre jokes along the way.

Amassing 200k streams on their debut EP, 1991, SPK are currently being played on over 100 radio stations in North America, have sync licenses with 13 major US networks, and most recently won the John Lennon Songwriting Competition since coming onto the scene in 2020. The Savage Patch Kidds are ready to shine.

Name: Savage Patch Kidds

Genre: Alt-Pop

Founded: 2019

# of Albums: 2

Latest Release: “1991” EP – September 2020

Latest Single: “Alone” – March 12 2021

Latest Video: We had to move out of LA due to Covid (dream crusher for sure) but we made the most of it, wrote this song and headed back to the east coast!

Favourite band as a teenager:

kidd: Blink 182

Ramona: Definitely The Used or Brand New

Favourite band now:

kidd: Genesis! Not new but they’re good!

Ramona: Still pretty into Brand New lol.

Guilty Pleasure Song: Anything by Peter Gabriel – and we don’t feel guilty about it. It’s just a pleasure!

Live Show Ritual:

Favourite local artist: We are obsessed with the queen herself, Priyanka. An artist in so many forms – music, dancing, you name it…she’s doing it.

EP or LP?

LP!

Early bird or night owl?

Big time night owls! The world is quiet, great for writing.

Road or studio?

Road for sure, can’t wait til we can get back out there.

Any shows or albums coming up?

We are in the process of recording an album right now, probably late 2021 release! It’s been a wild year to be an artist – a lot of mixed influence to say the least!

Rapid Fire Qs on Toronto:

Sneaky Dees nachos, pasta from Terroni or a superfood salad from Fresh?

Sneaks nachos all day.

Queen or College St?

Queen West!

Trinity Bellwoods, High Park, Riverdale, Kew Gardens, or other?

Riverdale – our first Toronto neighbourhood together.

Swiss Chalet or Roti?

Swiss Chalet- that dipping sauce. *drool*

Where can we follow you?

We are on IG at @svgptchkdds! We share all of the things there.

Favourite local Restaurant:

Ration Burger on Queen – insanely delicious burgers.