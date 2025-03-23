Recipe for Spice Snack Cake from Mazola

Mazola shared with us this delicious recipe for Spice Snack Cake, a warm, comforting treat packed with cinnamon, ginger, and nutmeg for the perfect balance of sweetness and spice. Moist and tender with a hint of vanilla, it’s easy to make and perfect for any occasion. A simple vanilla drizzle adds just the right touch of sweetness!
Spice Snack Cake
Serving Size: 9 servings
Total Time: 1 hour
Ingredients:
- 1-¼ cups all-purpose flour
- 1/4 cup Fleischmann’s Corn Starch
- 1 teaspoon Fleischmann’s Baking Powder
- 1/4 teaspoon baking soda
- 1/2 teaspoon salt
- 2 teaspoons ground cinnamon
- 1 teaspoon ground ginger
- 1/4 teaspoon ground nutmeg
- 2/3 cup sugar
- 1/2 cup buttermilk
- 2 eggs
- 1/4 cup Mazola Vegetable Oil
- 1/4 cup butter
- 1 teaspoon pure vanilla extract
- 1/2 cup raisins*, optional
For Drizzle
- 1/2 cup powdered sugar
- 1 to 2 tablespoons lowfat milk
- 1/2 teaspoon pure vanilla extract
Directions:
- Preheat oven to 350°F.
- Grease a square 8 x 8-inch baking pan, line with parchment paper.
- Combine flour, corn starch, baking powder, baking soda, salt, cinnamon, ginger and nutmeg in a medium bowl until very well blended.
- In a large mixing bowl, whisk, or beat together, sugar, buttermilk, eggs, oil, melted butter, and vanilla extract until smooth.
- Toss raisins (if using) with the flour mixture before adding the liquids.
- Pour into prepared pan and bake for 30-35 minutes.
*Tip: If using raisins, cover with warm water, let sit 5 minutes then drain before using. For a fancy presentation, try our spice frosting instead of the drizzle.