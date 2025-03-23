Recipe for Spice Snack Cake from Mazola

Mazola shared with us this delicious recipe for Spice Snack Cake, a warm, comforting treat packed with cinnamon, ginger, and nutmeg for the perfect balance of sweetness and spice. Moist and tender with a hint of vanilla, it’s easy to make and perfect for any occasion. A simple vanilla drizzle adds just the right touch of sweetness!

Spice Snack Cake

Serving Size: 9 servings

Total Time: 1 hour

Ingredients:

1-¼ cups all-purpose flour

1/4 cup Fleischmann’s Corn Starch

1 teaspoon Fleischmann’s Baking Powder

1/4 teaspoon baking soda

1/2 teaspoon salt

2 teaspoons ground cinnamon

1 teaspoon ground ginger

1/4 teaspoon ground nutmeg

2/3 cup sugar

1/2 cup buttermilk

2 eggs

1/4 cup Mazola Vegetable Oil

1/4 cup butter

1 teaspoon pure vanilla extract

1/2 cup raisins*, optional

For Drizzle

1/2 cup powdered sugar

1 to 2 tablespoons lowfat milk

1/2 teaspoon pure vanilla extract

Directions:

Preheat oven to 350°F. Grease a square 8 x 8-inch baking pan, line with parchment paper. Combine flour, corn starch, baking powder, baking soda, salt, cinnamon, ginger and nutmeg in a medium bowl until very well blended. In a large mixing bowl, whisk, or beat together, sugar, buttermilk, eggs, oil, melted butter, and vanilla extract until smooth. Toss raisins (if using) with the flour mixture before adding the liquids. Pour into prepared pan and bake for 30-35 minutes.

*Tip: If using raisins, cover with warm water, let sit 5 minutes then drain before using. For a fancy presentation, try our spice frosting instead of the drizzle.