New Concert Brunch Series at Patois

Weekend brunches have become a fast favourite in our city. But if you’re looking for something different from your standard Eggs Benny or Pancake stack, you will want to put Patois on the top of your list. The menu that fuses Caribbean cuisine with Asian makes dishes WAY MORE exciting, in my opinion, and this restaurant now offers something a little more enticing to get you out of bed on the weekends!

Restauranteur and chef Craig Wong has recently introduced the “Concert Brunch” series just on the heels of a very fun “Breaking Brunch” series that was created to inspire conversation with food for thought. The series brought in various tastemakers in the city to chat creatively about what they do and how they got there.

In the Breaking Brunch series, Wong collaborates with each guest speaker in the Breaking Brunch series to create a limited edition brunch menu item (available at Patois as well as JunePlum).

The first in the series happened last fall with Will Lou and Alex Wong, Toronto-based sports broadcasters and writers best known for their #1 rated Canadian basketball podcast, The Raptors Show with Will Lou. And what were their exclusive menu dishes? Craig mentioned they offered a cheeky take on the sport with “Jurassic JunePlum Patty” that was made with bone marrow, smoked brisket in oxtail gravy and a “Toronto Cheesesteak Sandwich Stolen from Philly just like Game 7”.

“Brunch is fun & communal, food always tastes better surrounded by people you love. So many familiar and lots of new faces at our first takeover. Toronto’s community is tight knit, nothing like having fun over patties and cheese steak,” said Craig Wong. “Everyone dreams of hosting their “fam” at their restaurant at our monthly brunch takeovers. I want our friends to experience this. We’ve got some fun takeovers in the works with well known artists from the music industry and beyond.”

And if you know someone who might also be interested, Craig definitely welcomes friends, and community leaders in Toronto, to connect. Just shoot him a message.

In the latest “Concert Brunch” series, Patois will offer up these special days in tandem with Toronto’s live music scene. Brunches will feature themed playlists and dishes. Concert attendees can also show their tickets on the day of the themed brunch events for a complimentary mimosa or orange juice with their meals. Some of the upcoming concert brunches include BurnaBoy (February 24 & 25), Olivia Rodrigo Brunch (March 30), Nicki Minaj (April), and Taylor Swift (November). Watch Patois’ social media for updates!

Craig tells us “It’s all about sharing & good times. These brunch events just offer an especially fun vibe to our usual brunch.”

Wondering what to order? We highly recommend “The Whole Sh-Brunch” feast available for two or four people. You’ll want to check it on their site. A la carte menu items are also available. Some favourites include Fried Chicken & HK Style French Toast, the Patois Eggs Benny (Jamaican patty, oxtail gravy, bacon, poached eggs, and hollandaise sauce served with salad). Yum!

If you happen to be passing by JunePlum (right Nextdoor) make sure you try the Oxtail Patty. It’s dreamy!

Full details can be found at patoistoronto.com