Recipe for Yummy Choco-Mocha Muffins from Evive

Evive shared with us this delicious recipe for Yummy Choco-Mocha Muffins, courtesy of Odile JP. With a base of whole wheat flour and oat bran, these muffins are infused with the luscious essence of Cashew Mocha Smoothie, complemented by the bold kick of filtered coffee. Topped with a generous portion of chocolate chips, these moist and flavorful muffins are the perfect blend of wholesome ingredients and irresistible indulgence, making them a crowd-pleasing delight for any occasion.
Yummy Choco-Mocha Muffins
Serves 10-12 muffins
Ingredients:
- 1 cup whole wheat flour (or all-purpose)
- ½ cup of oat bran
- 1 teaspoon of baking powder
- 1 teaspoon of baking soda
- ½ teaspoon of salt
- ¼ teaspoon of ground vanilla
- 2 ½ wheels of the Cashew Mocha Smoothie, melted
- ¼ cup and 2 tablespoons of filtered coffee
- 1 tablespoon of ground flaxseed
- 2 tablespoons of canola oil
- ¼ cup of cane sugar
- ¾ cup of chocolate chips
Directions:
1. Preheat oven to 375F.
2. Lightly oil a muffin tin or use paper moulds. Set aside.
3. In a first bowl, mix the flour, oat bran, baking powder, baking soda, salt and vanilla together.
4. In a second bowl, mix the melted smoothie cubes, filtered coffee, flaxseeds, canola oil and the sugar with a fork until you get a more or less homogeneous mixture.
5. Gradually add the dry mixture to the wet one with a wooden spoon without over-mixing. Then gently add the chocolate chips.
6. Pour evenly in the muffin pan and bake for 18-20 minutes (or until a toothpick comes out dry).