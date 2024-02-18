Recipe for Yummy Choco-Mocha Muffins from Evive

Evive shared with us this delicious recipe for Yummy Choco-Mocha Muffins, courtesy of Odile JP. With a base of whole wheat flour and oat bran, these muffins are infused with the luscious essence of Cashew Mocha Smoothie, complemented by the bold kick of filtered coffee. Topped with a generous portion of chocolate chips, these moist and flavorful muffins are the perfect blend of wholesome ingredients and irresistible indulgence, making them a crowd-pleasing delight for any occasion.

Recipe for Yummy Choco-Mocha Muffins

Yummy Choco-Mocha Muffins

Serves 10-12 muffins

Ingredients:

  • 1 cup whole wheat flour (or all-purpose)
  • ½ cup of oat bran
  • 1 teaspoon of baking powder
  • 1 teaspoon of baking soda
  • ½ teaspoon of salt
  • ¼ teaspoon of ground vanilla
  • 2 ½ wheels of the Cashew Mocha Smoothie, melted
  • ¼ cup and 2 tablespoons of filtered coffee
  • 1 tablespoon of ground flaxseed
  • 2 tablespoons of canola oil
  • ¼ cup of cane sugar
  • ¾ cup of chocolate chips

Directions:

1. Preheat oven to 375F.

2. Lightly oil a muffin tin or use paper moulds. Set aside.

3. In a first bowl, mix the flour, oat bran, baking powder, baking soda, salt and vanilla together.

4. In a second bowl, mix the melted smoothie cubes, filtered coffee, flaxseeds, canola oil and the sugar with a fork until you get a more or less homogeneous mixture.

5. Gradually add the dry mixture to the wet one with a wooden spoon without over-mixing. Then gently add the chocolate chips.

6. Pour evenly in the muffin pan and bake for 18-20 minutes (or until a toothpick comes out dry).

 

