Recipe for Ginger Sesame Chicken from Mazola

Mazola shared with us this tasty recipe for Ginger Sesame Chicken, a vibrant, flavorful dish that combines tender chicken with crisp vegetables and a savoury, aromatic sauce. With a perfect balance of heat from cayenne and sweetness from soy sauce, this dish comes together in under an hour for a quick, satisfying meal.
Ginger Sesame Chicken
Serving Size: 6 servings
Total Time: 55 minutes
Ingredients:
- 2 tablespoons Mazola Canola Oil
- 1-1/2 pounds boneless, skinless chicken breast, cut into thin strips OR 1-inch cubes
- 1 red bell pepper, cut into 1/2 -inch pieces
- 1 can (5 ounces) water chestnuts, drained
- 8 ounces pea pods
- 4 green onions, sliced
- 8 ounces (2 cups) sliced mushrooms
- 1 can (8 ounces) bamboo shoots, drained
- 1 clove garlic, minced
- 2 tablespoons chicken stock base
For Sauce:
- 1/3 cup soy sauce
- 2 teaspoons sugar
- 2 tablespoons Fleischmann’s Corn Starch
- 2 teaspoons ground ginger
- 1/4 cup whole white sesame seed
- 2 cloves garlic, minced
- 1/2 teaspoon cayenne pepper
Directions:
- Toast sesame seeds in large frying pan on medium heat for 3 to 5 minutes or just until browning starts.
- Place sesame seeds in small bowl and set aside.
- Cut the top and the seeds off the red pepper and discard.
- Cut the remaining into 1/2-inch pieces and place in a large bowl.
- Cut green onions into 1/4 -inch rings and place in the same bowl.
- Add remaining vegetables and chicken stock.
- Heat 1 tablespoon of oil on high in the same pan and add chicken.
- Sauté 10 to 15 minutes or until fully cooked.
- Place cooked chicken in large bowl and set aside.
- Add remaining tablespoon oil to heated pan.
- Saute’ vegetables and chicken stock base on high for 5 to 10 minutes or until crisp-tender.
- Add cooked chicken to pan and turn heat to medium.
- Pour sauce on top of vegetables and chicken.
- Stir to coat.
- Top with toasted sesame seeds and serve.
For Sauce:
Mix ingredients in a medium bowl and set aside.