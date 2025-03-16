Recipe for Ginger Sesame Chicken from Mazola

Mazola shared with us this tasty recipe for Ginger Sesame Chicken, a vibrant, flavorful dish that combines tender chicken with crisp vegetables and a savoury, aromatic sauce. With a perfect balance of heat from cayenne and sweetness from soy sauce, this dish comes together in under an hour for a quick, satisfying meal.

Ginger Sesame Chicken

Serving Size: 6 servings

Total Time: 55 minutes

Ingredients:

2 tablespoons Mazola Canola Oil

1-1/2 pounds boneless, skinless chicken breast, cut into thin strips OR 1-inch cubes

1 red bell pepper, cut into 1/2 -inch pieces

1 can (5 ounces) water chestnuts, drained

8 ounces pea pods

4 green onions, sliced

8 ounces (2 cups) sliced mushrooms

1 can (8 ounces) bamboo shoots, drained

1 clove garlic, minced

2 tablespoons chicken stock base

For Sauce:

1/3 cup soy sauce

2 teaspoons sugar

2 tablespoons Fleischmann’s Corn Starch

2 teaspoons ground ginger

1/4 cup whole white sesame seed

2 cloves garlic, minced

1/2 teaspoon cayenne pepper

Directions:

Toast sesame seeds in large frying pan on medium heat for 3 to 5 minutes or just until browning starts. Place sesame seeds in small bowl and set aside. Cut the top and the seeds off the red pepper and discard. Cut the remaining into 1/2-inch pieces and place in a large bowl. Cut green onions into 1/4 -inch rings and place in the same bowl. Add remaining vegetables and chicken stock. Heat 1 tablespoon of oil on high in the same pan and add chicken. Sauté 10 to 15 minutes or until fully cooked. Place cooked chicken in large bowl and set aside. Add remaining tablespoon oil to heated pan. Saute’ vegetables and chicken stock base on high for 5 to 10 minutes or until crisp-tender. Add cooked chicken to pan and turn heat to medium. Pour sauce on top of vegetables and chicken. Stir to coat. Top with toasted sesame seeds and serve.

Mix ingredients in a medium bowl and set aside.