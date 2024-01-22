Meet Stephen Aikman, the founder of All Natural Advice Skin Care. This Canadian skincare company is dedicated to providing high-quality products made with natural and organic ingredients. With a background in helping business owners achieve their dreams at the Royal Bank of Canada, Stephen recognized the opportunity to offer accessible and superior skincare options. All Natural Advice sells their products online, reaching customers in both Canada and 12 international countries. Committed to sourcing quality natural ingredients, they strive to deliver an affordable and high-quality product.

What is your business called and what does it do?

All Natural Advice is a Canadian Skin Care company from Oakville, Ontario focusing on high-quality skincare made with natural and organic ingredients.

What made you want to do this work?

After spending over 25 years working for the Royal Bank of Canada (RBC) helping business owners achieve their dreams, I decided to follow my own dream of being an entrepreneur. At the time, I did not know anything about skincare, but I did know about delivering a superior client experience. I also knew there was a market opportunity to provide organic products, and decided to make the leap into starting All Natural Advice.

What problem did you want to solve with the business?

My goal was to deliver natural and organic products through e-commerce marketplaces that made it accessible for Canadians to buy great products. By reducing the cost of delivering our products through e-commerce, we can compete with multinational companies and provide a superior product. The idea of an affordable and high-quality product was certainly a hole in the market – one that we now fill.

Who are your clientele/demographics?

Our products are made for people looking for natural skincare, made from organic ingredients, that are made by a Canadian company. We support clients looking to get ahead of the aging process or reverse the impact of environmental damage over time.

How does your business make money? How does it work?

We sell our products online to people around the world, by leveraging marketplaces such as Amazon. This allows us not only to reach Canadians across the nation but also to millions of people in 12 different countries internationally. By using turnkey delivery channels that attract over 70% of North American shoppers, we are able to pass on the savings while enhancing the client experience by using their same-day door-to-door delivery.

Where in the city can we find your profession?

We are located in Oakville, Ontario.

What is the best question a prospective customer could ask a member of your profession when comparing services? Give the answer as well.

Do you source quality natural ingredients? The answer is YES!

What is the best part about what you do? What is the worst part?

I love hearing feedback from clients on how to make our product better. The worst part is when I can’t fix it fast enough.

What is your favourite joke about your own profession?

It frustrates me the most when I see companies offer synthetic ingredients and try to pretend they are natural products.

Where can we follow you?

Amazon

PAY IT FORWARD: What is another local business that you love?

Designs by Nature Gems, founded in Toronto by Laura Sultan. Laura is a successful entrepreneur based in Toronto (Canada). She is the founder and CEO of the successful jewelry company, Designs by Nature Gems. A sustainable, handmade built on ethics and quality. Laura is on a mission to reclaim the ethos of small business in the corporate world. She is showing others it’s possible, one piece at a time.