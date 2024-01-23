Ragnar the dog is looking for a new lovely home in the Toronto area

Ragnar is a big boy with a lot of love to give. His current owners are facing housing struggles and are looking to find Raggy a more spacious environment to live in. Ragnar loves being outside and loves playing with other dogs. He gets nervous at the vet, and when left alone with strangers. He is a very vocal dog and likes to announce a new person’s presence in the house.

Once exercised, Ragnar loves to cuddle and loves to sit on your lap and watch TV. He knows to sit, paw, backup, stay, and stop.

Ragnar has boundaries around his food and valued items and does not like when people try to take those things away, so his new owner should have some experience with resource guarding for a smooth transition.

Ragnar

Breed: Alaskan Husky, Mix

Age: 5 Years 5 Months

Sex: Male

Size: L

Colour: White / Grey

Spayed/Neutered: Yes

Declawed: No

For Toronto Humane Society’s complete adoption process, please click here to learn more about how you can make this companion, a forever friend!

About this column:

Each week we feature animals available for adoption from local shelters in the Toronto area with the hopes that our readers will assist in finding good homes for them. If you, or someone you know, has the resources to take care of one of these animals, please do get in touch with the appropriate shelter via the links provided.