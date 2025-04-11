Five Minutes With: Pop Singer-Songwriter Zoë Ferris

Zoë Ferris is a pop singer-songwriter with a sound that evokes nostalgia, reflection, and the raw emotions of love and heartbreak. Raised in a small town in Eastern Ontario, Zoë’s passion for music and storytelling began early, inspired by her father’s tales of his band days, and the purple Hannah Montana guitar she received for her eighth birthday. Songwriting quickly became her way of navigating life’s experiences; a practice she’s carried with her since her teenage years.

Zoë’s music is characterized by lush, layered vocals, and warm, dreamlike tones, paired with heartfelt lyrics that resonate deeply. Drawing inspiration from artists like Fleetwood Mac, Taylor Swift, Lizzy McAlpine, and Gracie Abrams, her songs reflect the highs and lows of her early twenties. Through her music, she hopes to offer listeners both solace and joy, creating an emotional connection that feels both soothing and familiar.

Beginning her journey with an acoustic guitar, Zoë has since expanded her artistic horizons, delving into music production. This passion has ignited her dedication to supporting the growth of female producers and writers in the industry. In September of 2025, Zoë will take this passion further by attending Berklee NYC’s master’s program in music production and songwriting, continuing to refine her craft, and inspire others in the process.

Name:

Zoë Ferris

Genre:

Pop / Singer-songwriter

Founded:

Have been writing for many years but started performing and recording in 2023

Latest Single:

Pushing Daisies

Latest Video:

https://youtu.be/NYSO89SsRXM (Pushing Daisies lyric video)

Favourite musician growing up:

Taylor Swift

Favourite musician now:

Lizzy McAlpine

Guilty pleasure song:

Bootylicious by Destiny’s Child

Live show ritual:

My friends making me laugh pre-show

Favourite local musician:

Charlie Houston! She’s an Indie artist based in Toronto.

EP or LP?

LP for sure. I love to experience the journey of working through a larger collection of songs.

Early bird or night owl?

Night owl

Road or studio?

My answer would have to be studio right now—but I have a feeling that might change!

Any shows or albums coming up?

My debut single Pushing Daisies just came out! The single is part of a larger project coming in the next couple months! Stay tuned.

Where can we follow you?

Instagram | TikTok | Facebook

***

Rapid Fire Local Questions:

What is your favourite local restaurant?

When I’m in Toronto my friends and I always go to Pho Hung on Spadina as soon as I get to the city. Catching up over vermicelli is unbeatable.

What is your favourite street in your city and why?

I currently live in my hometown, Brockville, ON. Since we’re right on the river, I take a daily walk to and from our local yacht club—the place where I grew up learning and teaching sailing. My route always follows Water Street, which connects a series of parks and scenic paths along the waterfront, making for a beautiful journey every day.

What is your favourite park in your city and why?

There’s a small park a few minutes away from my house called Butterfield Park. My grandmother would always take my sister and me there growing up. Walking through that park always brings back happy memories.

What is your favourite music venue in your city?

I’m in Toronto quite often for live performances and have explored a good number of venues by now! My favourite has to be The Opera House on Queen East. Its historic interior gives it a grand feel, yet the venue remains intimate, creating a unique experience for the audience. I saw Chappell Roan there last November and completely fell in love with the place!

What is your favourite music store in your city?

My favourite music store will always be Mr. C’s—the place where I grew up taking guitar lessons! Coming from a small town with a limited music scene, having Mr. C’s as a space to explore music each week gave me the opportunity to connect with music from a young age. It played a huge role in shaping my passion for playing.