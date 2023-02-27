VELD returns for 2023 with its largest and most anticipated lineup yet, in celebration of its 10th anniversary. The three-day event is taking place between August 4th-6th at Downsview Park in Toronto.

This year features an impressive lineup of popular electronic dance music (EDM) and hip-hop artists hailing from around the globe. With its world class production accompanied by state of the art lighting and sound, VELD has evolved into one of Toronto’s most popular summer festivals, uniting the communities of both EDM and hip-hop listeners.

Launching with three impressive stages, VELD 2023 will host EDM on the Main Stage, house music on the Sirkus Stage, and UK hip-hop and grime on the Hillside Stage exclusively for Friday August 4th and dubstep and bass for the two remaining days to follow.

The scene, experience, and music are bound to deliver yet again, another incredible festival weekend for Torontonians, attracting thousands of people from the city and beyond. Packed with activities and food to enjoy between artist setlists, festies will have the opportunity to witness the dynamic duo from Rezzmau5, a unique artist collaboration featuring Canadian DJ and Producers, Deadmau5 and Rezz.

Deadmau5 comes from a multi-decade career of progressive house, circling around the sound of progressive melodies and intricate rhythms. While Rezz brings forward haunting, minimalist soundscapes. Joining forces together as one, they deliver a one-of-a-kind electrifying performance full of passion and high-energy that’s destined to be unforgettable.

The hillside stage will be represented by UK’s RAPSEASON. Showcasing some of UK’s leading rappers including Central Cee, hip-hop duo Krept and Konan and drill artist, K-Trap, who are both making their Toronto debuts.

The lineup will also consist of world-renowned artists such as Tiësto, Above & Beyond, an electronic dance music trio and founders of Group Therapy radio, multi-platinum and Grammy-Award winning artist Zedd, and Juno award winning group Loud Luxury.

The curation of this year’s lineup for VELD is impeccable. With a very strong 10 year run, we think that without a doubt, the festival will be one to remember. VELD Music Festival is an unforgettable experience that offers a wide range of reasons to attend. Whether you’re a music lover, a party-goer, or just looking for a fun summer activity, it is an event that you won’t want to miss.

VELD 2023 tickets are available now!

For more information visit: www.veldmusicfestival.com