“A Day in the Life” with: Toronto Artist Harkness

July 9, 2025 Mira Bhatt Arts, Performing Arts

Clad in a purple gown and visor, Toronto’s musical enigma Harkness has taken the city’s arts scene by storm with his “Modern White Stripes” duo and as the lead character of the “Harkness” documentary currently streaming on CBC Gem.

From the age of 17, Harkness toured Canada and Europe with a variety of bands before finally discovering his signature sound and starting his uncompromising solo career. Harkness’s music, partially inspired by his personal journey of healing from mental trauma, is a testament to finding light in the darkest of times and discovering the beauty of an ego-free existence.

Harkness believes in the unique touch of individual musicians and refuses to settle for electronic samples. His intricate arrangements, inspired by classical masters as well as pop music icons, feature a remarkably wide array of instruments ranging from bassoons and steel drums to tubas and saxophones – all recorded in his self-financed basement studio.

With a treasure trove of psychedelic pop masterpieces waiting to be finished, Harkness records, produces, and mixes his music himself. This ensures that his music at once reflects the chaotic division in the world and inspires listeners to take steps in their own lives to improve our collective world.

-Written by Maria Markina

Harkness in his happy place, recording music in his mother’s basement
At local Toronto record store ‘Invisible City’, Harkness is hoping they will add his vinyl to their stock.
Harkness hard at work making an extra-large batch of his famous Hot sauce to sell at his live concerts.
Maria Markina, the Director of the Harkness film, captures one of many Harkness live performances seen in the documentary film now streaming on CBC GEM
Harkness and Markina on the set of CP24 doing one of many promotional stops to help share the news of the new Harkness LP and Movie
‘On Set’ in New York City with the guerrilla crew responsible for much of the Harkness movie. Left to right: Sound Technician Peter Sawade, Harkness, Director Maria Markina, P.A. Steph de Bem, Cinematographer Pat McGowan.
Harkness was asked to do a full performance followed by a Q&A for the students at Trinity College
BTS still photo from the Harkness movie. Here we see him busking in the busy streets of London in hopes of attracting attention for his upcoming live show at ‘The Underworld’ club in Camden.

Which ’hood are you in?

I live with my Mom in North York, Toronto, in a quiet neighbourhood…that is, aside from the racket I make in my basement recording studio.

What do you do?

I mainly write and record my own songs. This entails having lots and lots of other diverse and talented musicians swing by the studio to contribute their own expertise and soul to my music. I hope that my music helps people who might be somewhat troubled and in the dark to find their way back to the huge bright light of Life that is always and forever present. Over the past few years, I have also tried everything and anything to get my music heard. All of the highs and lows of my indie artists’ journey are showcased brilliantly in a documentary film called ‘Harkness’, now streaming on CBC GEM.

I also love to draw and cook…most notably my famous Harkness Hot Sauce.

What are you currently working on?

I have just released my 2nd full record called ‘Ciao To The Beauty’. I have a new drummer, and we have been working extremely hard on a high-energy and very eclectic live show that we hope to tour throughout Canada and the world if possible. So if there are any promoters reading this… The aim of our performance is to lift the audience’s spirits to the very highest of highs. And I am also writing and recording music for the next album titled ‘Bulldozer’.

Where can we find your work?

You can purchase my vinyl and hot sauce at harknessmusic.com and listen to my new album on all streaming platforms, including Spotify and Apple. My song videos are easily found on YouTube, and my Instagram feed is a Fun ride too, where I will be posting recording session clips and all sorts of other Fun happenings from the world of Harkness. Lastly, you can watch the Harkness documentary film on CBC GEM.

 

