“A Day in the Life” with Toronto Actor Mark Taylor

Mark Taylor, an International actor and Executive Producer with an extensive and decorated career, has left an indelible mark on the entertainment industry. With multiple nominations to his name, Mark’s captivating performances and remarkable versatility have garnered acclaim from audiences and colleagues alike. Hailing from the culturally vibrant city of Toronto, Mark Taylor discovered his passion for acting at a young age.

He appeared in many groundbreaking projects, such as CBC’s “Drop The Beat”, for which he won an Outstanding Actor award, and Disney’s Seventeen Again, starring alongside Tia and Tamera Mowry. Mark’s breakthrough role came in the critically acclaimed television series, “Flashpoint”, where his heartfelt portrayal of dedicated and empathetic SRU police officer Lewis Young earned him widespread recognition and devoted fans.

Throughout Mark Taylor’s illustrious career, he has shared the screen with actors such as Russell Crowe, Octavia Spencer and the late Gregory Hines to name a few. Mark continues to fearlessly explore a diverse range of roles across various genres as a leading man. From intense dramas to light-hearted comedies, he seamlessly transitions between complex and relatable characters, leaving a lasting impression. In addition to his professional achievements, Mark takes immense pride in being a dedicated father to his two beloved children. Mark’s most recent work includes Lifetime’s “Miracle in Motor City” starring Tia Mowry, as well as the legendary Smokey Robinson.

***

Which ‘hood are you in?

Born and raised in Scarborough, I can comfortably say that’s my hood, as far as Toronto goes. Since then, I have established homes in Los Angeles and Florida, so honestly, wherever my work takes me. Travelling is a big part of what I love, and fortunately because of my career, it is what I continue to do quite often!

What do you do?

I craftily divide my time between being an actor and a father. More recently, I have expanded my career to include the titles of producer and executive producer. Being a true lover of film and television, I love that I’m able to expand my knowledge and expertise in this way.

What are you currently working on?

I am fortunate to have many productions on the go right now! I wear the hats of both actor and executive producer on the production “Thirsty AF: The Adventures of a Recovering Sex Addict.” Based on the book series of the same name, this upcoming TV series was born out of the mind of the multi-talented L.A. Wade. It chronicles the life of a recovering sex addict, and how she navigates her current life while dealing with her past trauma. We recently screened the premiere, and the theatre was filled with excitement and laughter. The story is told with light-hearted humour, while craftily managing to convey the serious nature of her experiences in a brilliantly relatable way. It is a series filled with heart and will elicit significant conversations.

As a producer, I recently wrapped a feature film entitled “Welcome,” a thought-provoking, dramatic suspense-thriller written and directed by the multi-talented Jevon Boreland. Welcome is dynamic and unpredictable, dealing with relevant and controversial themes, presenting different perspectives from both sides. We assembled an ambitious group of creatives, with a crew made up of 70% BIPOC behind the camera. We’re currently in post-production, and the film is expected to be released in 2024. Welcome is the second film Jevon and I collaborated on since our 2019 release of the multi-award-winning short drama/thriller “To Kill A Secret.” I appeared in “Love & Murder: Atlanta Playboy,” starring Taye Diggs, Keesha Sharp and Nicole Lyn (BET+) and in the Limited Series, Little Bird (Crave and APTN).

Other works include: Beyond Black Beauty (Amazon) and Netflix’s The Madness, starring Coleman Domingo; executive produced and directed by Clement Virgo. I also star in The Love Club Moms (W Network and STACKTV), It Feeds (Black Fawn Films) with recurring roles on Coroner, Murdoch Mysteries and All American: Homecoming (CW). I’ll also begin shooting the TV Series Reacher in December 2023.

Where can we find your work?

The best resource for keeping up with my work would be IMDb, and also my Instagram, and many of the current streaming sites.