Rooby the dog is looking for a new home in the Toronto area

Rooby is the sweetest girl who loves to give out kisses to her best friends. She has a lot of energy and loves to play with tennis balls or anything else she can get her paws on. She would do well with a family that has a lot of energy to match hers!

Rooby does have some fear around meeting new people and seemingly men in particular. She can bark a lot in these situations to express her fear, but with some reinforcement is eventually happy to make a new friend.

If you think Rooby might be the gal for you, please ask the adoption staff about her!

Rooby

Breed: Doberman Pinscher,Mastiff

Age: 3 Years 9 Months

Sex: Female

Size: XL

Colour: Tan

Spayed/Neutered: Yes

Declawed: No

For Toronto Humane Society’s complete adoption process, please click here to learn more about how you can make this companion, a forever friend!

