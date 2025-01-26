Recipe for Salt and Pepper Crispy Tofu by Mazola

Crispy, golden, and full of flavour, this Salt and Pepper Tofu with Mazola® Corn Oil is a quick and easy dish that’s perfect for any occasion. In just 30 minutes, you can create a beginner-friendly recipe featuring perfectly fried tofu tossed in a savoury spice blend with garlic and green onions. It’s a delicious plant-based option that’s sure to please everyone at the table!

Salt and Pepper Crispy Tofu

3 to 4 Servings | 30 Minutes | Beginner

Ingredients:

½ tsp salt

½ tsp pepper

½ tsp of garlic powder

½ tsp of chili flakes

12 ounces firm tofu, cut into cubes

½ cup corn starch

6 cloves of garlic, minced

2 green onions, chopped

Mazola Corn Oil, for frying

Directions: