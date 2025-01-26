Recipe for Salt and Pepper Crispy Tofu by Mazola

Crispy, golden, and full of flavour, this Salt and Pepper Tofu with Mazola® Corn Oil is a quick and easy dish that’s perfect for any occasion. In just 30 minutes, you can create a beginner-friendly recipe featuring perfectly fried tofu tossed in a savoury spice blend with garlic and green onions. It’s a delicious plant-based option that’s sure to please everyone at the table!
Salt and Pepper Crispy Tofu
3 to 4 Servings | 30 Minutes | Beginner
Ingredients:
- ½ tsp salt
- ½ tsp pepper
- ½ tsp of garlic powder
- ½ tsp of chili flakes
- 12 ounces firm tofu, cut into cubes
- ½ cup corn starch
- 6 cloves of garlic, minced
- 2 green onions, chopped
- Mazola Corn Oil, for frying
Directions:
- In a small bowl, combine salt, pepper, garlic powder and chili flakes.
- Gently pat dry the tofu, and coat the tofu in corn starch. Let the tofu rest for 5 minutes while you heat the oil.
- In a pan, add about 1 inch of Mazola corn oil and turn the heat up to medium-high. Once hot, add tofu and let it fry for 3-4 minutes per side, until crispy and golden brown. Remove from pan and set aside.
- Discard frying oil, or use a different pan with a drizzle of Mazola corn oil to fry the garlic on medium heat for 1-2 minutes until fragrant. Add tofu back in with spice mix and toss to coat.
- Let cook a minute or two, then plate and enjoy.