Homegrown Business: Katharine Perry of Adaptt Apparel

Adaptt Apparel, a Williamstown-based adaptive clothing company, is redefining fashion for individuals with mobility and cognitive challenges. Founded in 2022, the company grew out of the founder’s personal journey to find stylish yet practical clothing for family members facing dementia and mobility issues. Adaptt Apparel now serves a wide clientele, from those in long-term care to new mothers and post-surgery patients, by offering functional, fashionable clothing that balances comfort and style.

What is your business called and what does it do?

Our business is called Adaptt Apparel. We provide apparel that enriches everyone’s lives. We design adaptive clothing that seamlessly integrates fashion and practicality.

What made you want to do this work?

Adaptt Apparel was born in 2022 when I began searching for adaptive clothing for my father, who was dealing with dementia and mobility challenges. What I found were limited options that often sacrificed style, functionality, and fit. That experience, combined with my mother’s journey with Alzheimer’s and mobility issues, inspired me to create clothing that balances practicality and fashion.

What problem did you want to solve with the business?

I started an adaptive clothing business to address the challenge many individuals with mobility issues face when trying to find stylish and functional clothing. Traditional clothing options often overlook the needs of people with physical limitations, leading to frustration and limited choices. Through adaptive fashion, my goal is to offer clothing that empowers people, making dressing easier and more comfortable, while allowing them to express their personal style.

Who are your clientele/demographics?

Our primary clientele are people in long-term care homes with physical or cognitive challenges. However, we quickly realized that we can serve a larger market. Our adaptive clothing is also used by postpartum moms, medical clinics, post surgeries, rehabilitation, etc…

How does your business make money? How does it work?

We are a direct-to-consumer (DTC) adaptive clothing company, generating revenue primarily through online sales. Our website serves as our online store, where customers can browse, select, and purchase adaptive clothing directly. This approach minimizes overhead costs associated with physical retail space.

Where in the city can we find your profession?

We are located one hour south of Ottawa in Williamstown, Ontario.

What is the best question a prospective customer could ask a member of your profession when comparing services? Give the answer as well.

What are the biggest gaps in adaptive fashion that brands still struggle to address, and how can new innovations better serve the diverse needs of this community?

The biggest gaps in adaptive fashion that brands still struggle with often relate to balancing functionality, style, and affordability. It’s imperative that we look for clothing that offers customization, modern style inclusions, accessibility, comfort and affordability.

What is the best part about what you do? What is the worst part?

The best part is service leadership. We offer everyone the opportunity to feel and look good, regardless of their physical and cognitive limitations. The worst part would have to be running out of inventory and waiting for shipments to arrive!

What is your favourite joke about your own profession?

Favourite or least favourite joke – “I’m not old, I don’t need adaptive clothing”. Lack of education is a big factor when it comes to adaptive clothing.

Where can we follow you?

PAY IT FORWARD: What is another local business that you love?

Another local business that we love is Beyond21. They are a non-profit organization assisting adults with developmental disabilities.