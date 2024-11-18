Homegrown Business: Tara Soloway of Plantd Life

In a lively and informative conversation, Tara Soloway, the visionary founder of Plantd Life, shared insights into her biophilic consulting company specializing in interior plant design. Soloway revealed how her lifelong passion for plants, nurtured in a home brimming with greenery, inspired her to create Plantd Life.

What is your business called and what does it do?

Plantd Life is a biophilic consulting company specializing in interior plant design. We bring thoughtful, curated greenery into spaces.

What made you want to do this work?

I’ve always loved plants for as long as I can remember. Growing up in a house filled with many plants, I watched my amateur green-thumb father turn rooms into beautiful, plant-filled spaces that felt so alive. I was always captivated by this, and during the pandemic, with ample time for self-reflection, I realized my true passion. After taking gardening courses, I shifted my focus to interior plants and haven’t looked back. What started as a passion project turned into a business that I truly believe makes people happier.

What problem did you want to solve with the business?

I wanted to answer the questions: How do we make people feel happier and healthier while spending time indoors? How do we bring the outside in, in a more design-focused and deliberate way?

Who are your clientele/demographics?

We work primarily with homeowners and businesses looking to enhance their spaces with lots of impactful greenery. We also work closely alongside some of Toronto’s top interior design firms.

How does your business make money? How does it work?

Plantd Life offers plant design services and charges a fee based on the scope of the project. We hand-select and source plants and planters from local growers to minimize environmental impact. Plants are carefully potted and installed, and clients receive a full plant care guide. For those concerned about plant maintenance, Plantd Life offers services including watering, pruning, cleaning, fertilizing and pest management, along with seasonal snowbird packages.

Where in the city can we find your profession?

We work all over the city, with clients from north to south and east to west, and even up into cottage country. We travel to our clients’ spaces, working onsite at homes and businesses. This process includes an initial consultation, installation and ongoing maintenance and plant health. We also offer online consultations for those who prefer that method of communication.

What is the best question a prospective customer could ask a member of your profession when comparing services? Give the answer as well.

How do I choose the most appropriate yet beautiful plants for my space that are easy to care for?

We will come to your space and together in person we can determine your specific needs based on lighting, humidity and more. We will help you choose the right planters to enhance your space and make it beautiful. And lastly, based on your lifestyle, find something suitable that isn’t high maintenance.

What is the best part about what you do? What is the worst part?

I love the creative planning stage and sourcing unique plants and planters for my clients. And I’m very happy when my hands are in the dirt. It’s so freeing, I feel like a kid sometimes.

Worst part is the heavy lugging of soils, rocks and materials. However, it’s making me stronger than I ever thought I was!

What is your favourite joke about your own profession?

What did one cactus say to another cactus?

You’re looking sharp! 🙂

Where can we follow you?

@plantdlife.co on Instagram and plantdlife.com

PAY IT FORWARD: What is another local business that you love?

I’ve always been a big fan of Stamen & Pistil Botanicals – stamenandpistil.ca