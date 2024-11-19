Canela the dog is looking for a new home in the Toronto area

Canela is an adorable Beagle who loves to explore! She’s a gentle and independent girl who is super curious and enjoys sniffing everything on walks. Whether it’s trees, leaves, or anything else she can find, Canela is always following her nose. Her tail is always wagging, and she’s shown herself to be a sweet, eager companion.

Canela is a little shy around loud noises like trucks, but once she’s comfortable, she’s confident and loves to roam. She’s very treat-motivated, and like a true Beagle, she’s got a great nose for finding treats!

Canela would thrive in a home with someone who understands her curious nature and will let her explore at her own pace on daily adventures filled with sniffing, walking, and lots of love. Canela has a gentle and unique personality and is ready to become your new companion!

Canela

Breed: Beagle, Mix

Age: 5 Years old

Sex: Female

Size: M

Colour: Brown / White

Spayed/Neutered: Yes

For Toronto Humane Society’s complete adoption process, please click here to learn more about how you can make this companion, a forever friend!

About this column:

Each week we feature animals available for adoption from local shelters in the Toronto area with the hopes that our readers will assist in finding good homes for them. If you, or someone you know, has the resources to take care of one of these animals, please do get in touch with the appropriate shelter via the links provided.