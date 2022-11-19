Paul the cat is looking for a new lovely home in the Toronto area

Whether it’s watching TV, cooking dinner, or relaxing on the couch, you can count on Paul to be there! Paul is an extremely social guy and loves to be in the room where everything is happening! He loves to snuggle and can chase after plastic springs for hours! There isn’t a question of when Paul will be done playing, the real question is how long can you keep up? Paul has no problem letting you know it’s time to wake up in the morning, he likes you to start his day with him! He can be vocal and expects a little extra attention at times. He can display some stress when he isn’t allowed to be in the same room, he just wants to always be included!

Paul

Age: 9 Years 3 Months

Sex: Male

Size: M

Colour: Black

Spayed/Neutered: Yes

Declawed: No

For Toronto Humane Society’s complete adoption process, please click here to learn more about how you can make this companion, a forever friend!

About this column:

Each week we feature animals available for adoption from local shelters in the Toronto area with the hopes that our readers will assist in finding good homes for them. If you, or someone you know, has the resources to take care of one of these animals, please do get in touch with the appropriate shelter via the links provided.