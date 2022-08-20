Tucker the dog is looking for a new lovely home in the Toronto area

Hi, I’m Tucker and I love you!

I love hoomans because they are just so interesting! Did you know hoomans can disappear around corners and into rooms?! To make sure they don’t get lost I follow them, but they’re just so tricky! Sometimes hoomans disappear while I’m busy sleeping, taking my tongue baths, or chewing on my absolute favorite bully sticks so, I have to go and find them! It’s such hard work for a little dog like me, who says being a dog is easy!

Luckily for them, I am a very good boy and am even willing to share my tongue baths too!

I love to go on little walks and talking with my hoomans. Did you see that dog over there? Look a person! Did that parked car scare you? Don’t worry, I’m here for you! But I can’t walk for too long because my heart isn’t as strong as it used to be. The dog-tors say it’s a murmur and that they’ll have to keep on eye on it. Long walks sure are ruff, so a stroll around the corner is paw-fect for me!

I also have a lump on me, I’ve had it for years. My dog-tors don’t think it’s dangerous, just big. Despite it, I’m told I’m still quite the handsome boy!

As a handsome, older poodle I’m also very smart! I can stand on my hind legs and shake your hand, and learned how to play fetch- I give the game a 3/10 but my people like it, with the right treat I’m sure I can learn anything! I also recently learned how to use the toilet outside, what a concept! I’m very good at it, but I might have the occasional accident- give me a chance and I’ll show you I can master this skill too!”

Tucker is a sweet and loving dog. He loves to spend time with people, sleeping next to them, and following his people around. He’s a bit on the lazy side, preferring to chew on toys and snacks, or sleeping next to people than to active games. But he loves going on walks and can get pretty excited for them. He can be pretty vocal on these walks but can refocus quickly.

Tucker

Breed: Pomeranian, Poodle, Miniature

Age: 8 Years

Sex: Male

Size: S

Colour: Grey

Spayed/Neutered: Yes

For Toronto Humane Society’s complete adoption process, please click here to learn more about how you can make this companion, a forever friend!

About this column:

Each week we feature animals available for adoption from local shelters in the Toronto area with the hopes that our readers will assist in finding good homes for them. If you, or someone you know, has the resources to take care of one of these animals, please do get in touch with the appropriate shelter via the links provided.