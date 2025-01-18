Amir the cat is looking for a new home in the Toronto area

Amir is a bit timid and easily scared. He is on the softer end of a calm and gentle cat. However, don’t be fooled, he is very curious and would love to explore. To keep Amir’s energetic and curious mind stimulated, he needs plenty of enrichment and regular play sessions. He has grown up with children and is not a big fan of children under the age of 5 as they love to grab him ( but he doesn’t bite he just runs away). He is harnessed/leashed trained and loves to go on walks and would love to continue to get some supervised fresh air. Amir requires someone who can love him by spending time and playing with him. He would do well with a family who understands the nature of Savannah cats and what that would entail. He eats raw/wet food and has a kibble (open farm “Raw mix chicken and turkey) puzzle occasionally. Amir only uses large open box litter boxes.

Amir

Breed: Savannah, Mix

Age: 2 Years 1 Month

Sex: Male

Size: M

Colour: Grey / Black

Spayed/Neutered: Yes

Declawed: No

For Toronto Humane Society’s complete adoption process, please click here to learn more about how you can make this companion, a forever friend!

