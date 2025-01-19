Recipe for Breakfast Quesadillas

Our friends from Dairy Farmers of Ontario shared this amazing Breakfast Quesadillas recipe with us. Got 15 minutes for breakfast? Whip up some breakfast quesadillas for a quick and delicious start to your day. With fluffy eggs, local Ontario cheese and milk, and your favourite veggies, these tasty quesadillas come together in just a few minutes on the stovetop. Enjoy a warm, satisfying meal that will carry you all the way to lunch!

Breakfast Quesadillas

Ingredients:

4 large eggs

2 tbsp local Ontario milk

2 tbsp local Ontario unsalted butter

½ cup shredded local Ontario cheddar cheese

¼ cup diced red and green bell pepper

¼ cup diced onion

4, 6-inch flour tortillas

Directions:

Whisk 2 eggs and 1 tablespoon of Ontario milk in a bowl. Melt 1 teaspoon of Ontario butter in a pan over medium heat. Add bell peppers and onion, cooking for 4-5 minutes until the onion is translucent. Set half aside. Pour eggs into the pan with remaining vegetables. Tilt the pan, gently push eggs to let uncooked parts flow. Cook until set, then flip and cook for 1-2 minutes. Place the omelet on a tortilla, top with cheese, and cover with another tortilla. Brown both sides in the pan, about 2 minutes per side. Cut into 4 pieces. Beat remaining eggs and Ontario milk. Grease the pan with Ontario butter and repeat with reserved vegetables, cheese, and tortillas. Enjoy!

Dairy Farmers of Ontario (DFO) is the marketing board for the largest sector of Ontario agriculture. Their mission is to provide leadership and excellence in the production and marketing of Canadian milk for a dynamic, profitable growing dairy industry. Ontario’s 3,273 dairy farmers, their families and employees are proud to produce high-quality milk for Canadians.