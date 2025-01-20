Homegrown Business: Lily Langen of Lilfoodbabies

Lily Langen, the creator of Lilfoodbabies, makes hand-sewn plush dolls styled after different foods, with each character featuring a recurring “foodbaby” inside. Initially making plush dolls for friends, Lily’s creations gained popularity online, leading her to launch Lilfoodbabies. While the business doesn’t make a significant profit due to high labour costs, Lily values thoughtful consumerism and takes pride in her detailed, handcrafted work. Operating out of Toronto but selling globally via Instagram, Lily finds joy in the meditative process of creating her art, despite the physical toll it can take.

What is your business called and what does it do?

Lilfoodbabies sells plush, felt, dolls that are made in the style of different types of food. The lilfoodbabies characters are uniquely dressed up as food, but aren’t the foods themselves. The recurring character is the little purple ‘foodbaby’ inside.

What made you want to do this work?

I’ve always been extremely visual art/craft oriented and loved making things for my friends. One year I decided to make each one of my good friends their own plush dolls that resembled their favorite snack foods. I decided to post pictures of these dolls online and people really seemed to enjoy them. From there, I created a separate account to showcase my work and it took off. It was exciting to see my art be appreciated.

What problem did you want to solve with the business?

When I started this business I wasn’t necessarily trying to solve a problem, but I’d like to think that because my product is handmade, it helps encourage thoughtful consumerism. Things are made fast and cheap these days and it’s destroyed a lot of the artistry across industries. Because my prices are a little higher than the average megastore toy, it makes people put more consideration into their purchase. I’d hate to have priced my product too low and then someday find a bunch of lilfoodbabies in the thrift store bin because it was an impulse purchase. Even though my product is a toy, it is still art, and I find my customer base respects it as such.

I also think it’s fine if my business isn’t solving a specific problem. My plush dolls bring people joy and spark up that child-like sense of love towards a toy. And if that’s the extent of my business, I can live with that.

Who are your clientele/demographics?

Initially, I thought that young parents would be the prime/sole demographic. A lot of young parents these days appreciate handcrafted toys and respect unique/quirky design styles. To my surprise and also my delight, adult toy collectors have been my primary clientele. I myself am a huge fan of plush toys and action figures/figurines so I completely understand that demographic. It’s become trendy to feed your inner child and decorate your homes with kitschy knick-knacks. There’s no better demographic than the one that has no kids and expendable income.

How does your business make money? How does it work?

The business itself has not made any money. Mostly because I hand sew each doll and the labor costs are high. Honestly, I probably don’t actually pay myself minimum wage. I have a very hard time pricing my work fairly because I want the dolls to be accessible to everyone! There are a lot of high-end dolls/toys on the market and I understand that people are willing to pay/save to acquire them, but something in me still feels guilty asking people for money. Even when it’s of their own volition. For the people who aren’t into the plush doll/collectables scene, my prices already seem way too high. It’s hard to explain the time and care that goes into one of my creations.

Where in the city can we find your profession?

I am Toronto-based, but I do all my sales online, mostly through Instagram. I am always happy to deliver within Toronto, but I’ve shipped my lilfoodbabies as far as the UK! The internet has been such a wonderful tool to promote my work to a global consumer base.

What is the best question a prospective customer could ask a member of your profession when comparing services? Give the answer as well.

This question is difficult to answer, as the Arts and Crafts industry is made up of independent artists selling unique creations. Prospective customers can’t necessarily compare services and products in the way you would an appliance or trade service. If you’re looking to get a custom doll/toy made for you, reach out to the artist to explain your desired product and see how they respond. It can be helpful to read reviews if they are available in relation to shipping, overall build quality, etc. Other than that, if you find an artist with a collection of work that you enjoy, the only questions to ask are how much and how do I get one!

What is the best part about what you do? What is the worst part?

The best part is working with my hands. I really appreciate the slow grounding nature that working with my hands allows me. At times it feels as much a meditative act as a creative one. I’m able to get out of my head and focus on slow tactful work. This may sound strange, but repetitive handwork is some of my favourite. I truly believe I would have been a basket weaver in a past life (don’t tempt me in this life, I don’t have the time for another hobby).

It also feels amazing to see my creations come to life. Some are easier than others, but they still look so cool when they are done. I feel a lot of pride for the dolls that took more mental effort to create. I love to be detail-oriented, so it always surprises me that within one or two more changes the piece can look totally transformed! It’s really about trusting the process. Other times I’m stumped at how I’m going to pull off a design, so there is also a huge relief when it’s finished AND I feel happy with the final product.

The worst part would likely be how the physicality of the labour affects your body. I have to be very careful about taking breaks and remembering to stretch. I get so enveloped in a project that I’ll forget to eat! That has been a real learning curve for me and took a really painful back spasm to snap me back to reality and make me take better care of myself. If it weren’t for the physical limitations, I’d be a one-man factory. Or, a faster one-man factory, that is.

What is your favourite joke about your own profession?

There isn’t a specific joke that comes to mind, so here are two that my friend came up with:

What does a doll do when they’re shy? They Plush.

Did you hear about the plush toy that got into a car accident? He needed stitches.

Where can we follow you?

@lilfoodbabies or my personal account @lilylangen on Instagram!

PAY IT FORWARD: What is another local business that you love?

@vicksvapostrub, another local Toronto artist who does amazing ceramics!