“A Day in the Life” with Toronto Creative Suzanne Coy

ZAN will tell her students ‘We are in a business where our job is the ability to hit your mark and drop into a river of emotional pain-to express emo8on without pushing or avoiding, to be the hollow reed and let it flow unblocked with camera stillness we are paid to ‘suffering in place’. We study attachment to charged emotional pictures that lock us into perceptual prisons that tell the stories of the human journey. Ultimately, the secret to doing this well is to learn ‘detachment’ to learn to own the ‘neutral body’ so we don’t have to make the mistake of other brilliant actors like Heath Ledger because we will be able to go to any hell but know the path home to who we really are – Soul, the unit of awareness within, the spark of God, the Divine Being. The neutral path is one of purification. We keep our consciousness clean and transparent so we are the clear mirrors for the audience.’

Or she will quote her teacher:

‘Every thought, word and deed purifies or poisons the body’ Harold Klemp.

Though she has over 60 credits in TV and film she will say she is just a bit player who likes story telling as a way of learning about humanity and consciousness.

ZAN is very excited about the children series she is developing.

What ‘hood are you in?

I live in the Lawrence Weston hood. On a little street called Hickory Tree Road with the humber river 2 minutes away.

What do you do?

What I do – Everyday I learn, I grow, I love and serve those around me Everyday I stay out of fear daily during this pandemic and that requires a variety of creative techniques. I’m a poet/producer/writer/director/actor

I like to write sketches that explore the comedy of our polarizing identities as the Divine being Soul then our dive to the ego. Its funny man’s arrogance and ignorance

A project I’m producing about the amazing MISS LOU the mother of rap, hip hop, reggae, spoken word the mother of it all!

What are you working on?

MISSION BONITA