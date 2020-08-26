“A Day in the Life” with Toronto Creative Suzanne Coy

Suzanne Coy also known as just ZAN has an infectious sense of humour. She claims ‘Infinity laughter of the Universe’ as one of her giCs. And you will find yourself laughing endlessly in her company. Anyone who knows ZAN knows her huge golden heart. She finds opportunities for anyone who crosses her path to live their dream! Unity in diversity is a key value. She welcomes all with no judgement, if your walking the path of LOVE. So, whoever you are if you meet ZAN, you will be honoured and celebrated! You will be listened to and valued. You will catch her passion for never ending learning since ‘life is teaching you greater Truths daily’.
She is obsessed about health and dwelling in the ‘good energy’ of reception to the Divine, however you name it. So, on a visit she might offer you a smoothie (that is way too grass green, or a shot of some elixir she concocted with too much ginger that is a sure cure for your stomach ache, but then again for her food is medicine. You might be invited to join her in some Donna Eden Energy exercises for balance, aCer all she is a EEM-CLP practitioner.
And if you have studied acting with ZAN you’ll find something truly unique because the actor in her new star system endeavours to be a conscious, enlightened, humble human, a role model through example; a drug-free creative being. Training includes the daily practice of the following principles: Presence, Embodiment, Imagination, Conscious Awareness, Flexibility, Discipline, Divine Love, Humour, Masterful Listening, Detachment, Gratitude and Patience. This is in addition to script analysis and the basic skills of acting for film and TV. She also tell you the occupational hazard of acting is self-absorption and complaining which is a no no as we are here to serve all life.
ZAN will tell her students ‘We are in a business where our job is the ability to hit your mark and drop into a river of emotional pain-to express emo8on without pushing or avoiding, to be the hollow reed and let it flow unblocked with camera stillness we are paid to ‘suffering in place’. We study attachment to charged emotional pictures that lock us into perceptual prisons that tell the stories of the human journey. Ultimately, the secret to doing this well is to learn ‘detachment’ to learn to own the ‘neutral body’ so we don’t have to make the mistake of other brilliant actors like Heath Ledger because we will be able to go to any hell but know the path home to who we really are – Soul, the unit of awareness within, the spark of God, the Divine Being. The neutral path is one of purification. We keep our consciousness clean and transparent so we are the clear mirrors for the audience.’
Or she will quote her teacher:
‘Every thought, word and deed purifies or poisons the body’ Harold Klemp.
Though she has over 60 credits in TV and film she will say she is just a bit player who likes story telling as a way of learning about humanity and consciousness.
ZAN is very excited about the children series she is developing.
What ‘hood are you in?
I live in the Lawrence Weston hood. On a little street called Hickory Tree Road with the humber river 2 minutes away.
What do you do?
What I do – Everyday I learn, I grow, I love and serve those around me Everyday I stay out of fear daily during this pandemic and that requires a variety of creative techniques. I’m a poet/producer/writer/director/actor
I like to write sketches that explore the comedy of our polarizing identities as the Divine being Soul then our dive to the ego. Its funny man’s arrogance and ignorance
A project I’m producing about the amazing MISS LOU the mother of rap, hip hop, reggae, spoken word the mother of it all!
What are you working on?
Where can we find your work?