“Five Minutes With” Rising Pop Singer-Songwriter AJA

Rising singer-songwriter AJA (Aja Neinstein) returns with her exceptional sophomore single ‘Who’s Gonna Love You?’ Taking a stand against toxic relationships ‘Who’s Gonna Love You?’ is an empowering showcase of the 16- year old’s flawless vocals. Headstrong and full of attitude, AJA delivers her message with perfect poise.

The Canadian teen launched her anthemic debut track ‘NERVE’ back in May, which was met with a wealth of tastemaker press including The Line of Best Fit and Idolator. Having racked up almost 400k streams, AJA is certainly a young artist to keep all eyes on.

Despite her youth, AJA is no newcomer to the music scene, brought up on a diet of classic rock and jazz she started singing from the age of 6 and writing her own songs at the age of 8.

With this new chapter underway, AJA dives deeper into electronica, flexes her incredible vocal muscle and tackles issues affecting her age group including self-discovery, relationship dynamics and independence. AJA’s potential feels limitless.

Name: AJA (Aja Neinstein)

Genre: Pop

# of Albums: 1 EP

Latest Release: Nerve

Latest Single: Nerve stripped down version (and Who’s Gonna Love You out August 28!)

Latest Video:

Favourite local Restaurant:

Barque (my uncle David’s restaurant)

Favourite band as a teenager:

One Direction

Favourite band now:

One Direction

Guilty Pleasure Song:

The Take by Tory Lanez

Live Show Ritual:

Just before I go on stage I take a spoonful of honey

Favourite local artist:

Jessie Reyez

Sneaky Dees nachos, pasta from Terroni or a superfood salad from Fresh?

late night McDonalds

Queen or College St?

Queen street

Trinity Bellwoods or High Park, Riverdale or Kew Gardens?

High Park

EP or LP?

I would love to complete an LP

Early bird or night owl?

Night Owl

Road or studio?

Both!!!! I Love the road beause I get to meet and see the fans but I really love the studio

Swiss Chalet or Roti?

Swiss Chalet

Where can we follow you?

YouTube

Instagram

Twitter

Facebook

TikTok

Spotify

Any shows or albums coming up?

My newest single, Who’s Gonna Love You, is out on August 28!