Hip Hop Icon Slick Rick to Make Long-Awaited Toronto Debut

The electric energy of hip hop will reverberate through The Phoenix Concert Theatre as legendary icon Slick Rick takes the stage in Toronto for the first time on February 11th. Born to Jamaican parents in London, England, this Bronx, New York-raised rapper is hailed as one of the greatest in the genre, boasting GRAMMY® Award nominations and a string of multi-platinum albums under his belt. Slick Rick’s influence spans the industry, making him the most sampled hip-hop artist of all time, and his collaborations with chart-topping artists are nothing short of remarkable.

With his distinctive voice and lyrical prowess, Slick Rick’s impact can be heard in the music of countless superstars. His magnetic presence has been immortalized in songs by musical icons such as Beyoncé, Nas, Eminem, Mariah Carey, Beastie Boys, The Notorious B.I.G., TLC, Kanye West, MF Doom, Black Star, Miley Cyrus, and Snoop Dogg, to name just a few. Notably, collaborations with Outkast’s Andre 3000 and Big Boi on “Da Art of Storytellin'” and “Street Talkin'” have solidified his status as a force to be reckoned with.

Slick Rick’s influence extends beyond his musical contributions. Admiration for the rapper radiates from all corners of popular culture, evident in the ardent support of influential figures worldwide. Eminem, referencing Slick Rick’s impact, famously declared, “I’m just a product of Slick Rick” on his 2020 hit “Godzilla.” Jay-Z has cited him as an inspiration on the acclaimed Netflix series, My Next Guest Needs No Introduction with David Letterman. Actor and A-list star Idris Elba pursued his admiration for Slick Rick by signing him to his 7 Wallace UK imprint. Even celebrated musician and producer Mark Ronson dissected Slick Rick’s work as part of an illuminating TED Talk. The rapper’s enduring legacy was further solidified when Mariah Carey welcomed him onstage during a sold-out show at Radio City Music Hall in 2019 to perform their duet “Giving Me Life.”

No hip hop celebration would be complete without a tribute to Slick Rick’s catalog of hit singles. Gems like “La-Di-Da-Di,” “Mona Lisa,” “Hey Young World,” and “Children’s Story” have become timeless classics, capturing the essence of his smooth flow and thought-provoking lyricism.

Moreover, Slick Rick’s fashion sense has left an indelible mark on the hip hop scene. Just as recognizable as his melodic delivery and insightful bars, the artist’s fashion choices have become synonymous with the explosion of hip hop fashion. From his love for customizing Clarks Wallabees with platform soles to his affinity for statement jewelry, Slick Rick’s style continues to captivate. He has lent his image to high-profile campaigns, including the MCM “POP-IN @ NORDSTROM,” and has collaborated with brands such as Puma, Ballys, Urban Outfitters, Odd Sox, and Optics. His fashion sense has earned him the top spot on “The Best Dressed Rappers Of All Time” on The 40 Flyest List.

The Toronto concert at The Phoenix Concert Theatre promises to be an unforgettable experience. Fans of Slick Rick should mark their calendars and prepare for an electrifying night that will undoubtedly go down as one of the top performances of 2024 in the city.

Tickets Available at Showpass – HERE