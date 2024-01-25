Tragedy Plus Time: Toronto Comedian Kris Siddiqi

Kris Siddiqi is a comedic force hailing from Toronto, Canada, known for his infectious energy and quick-witted humour. As a versatile performer, he seamlessly navigates the worlds of stand-up comedy and acting, leaving audiences in stitches with his clever observations and relatable anecdotes. We sat with Kris and discussed how he has begun carving out a distinctive niche in the Canadian entertainment scene.

How would you describe your comedy style?

I’m pretty energetic and silly; I come from the improv and sketch world and I like to lean into my big goofy energy and have fun with the crowd, so a lot of my jokes are silly word plays or act-outs.

Who are some of your influences?

Other than my many friends who are the most inspirational comics, I’d say Robin Williams and Eddie Murphy. I’m also a huge Monty Python nerd and I grew up listening to their albums and watching Holy Grail over and over again. Then as I got older and more sarcastic, I listened to a lot of David Cross.

Who was your favourite comedian growing up?

Robin and Eddie, obvs, but also Jamie Foxx and the 90’s cast of SNL (Phil Hartman, Mike Myers, Dana Carvey, etc) and everyone on In Living Color (shout out to the Fly Girls)

Who is your favourite comedian now?

I’m really loving this comedian from New York named Jeff Arcuri – very fun, energetic and really charming! Also Atsuko Okatsuka – she’s so playful and always looks like she’s having a blast!

What is your pre-show ritual?

Hanging out with my friends/other comics and making each other giggle. It helps my nerves to chill with good pals before a show.

What is your favourite place you have performed? Why?

Hands Down Comedy Bar at Ossington and Bloor. It’s been mine and so many other comedian’s home for 15 years now. I just love it to bits!

What is your favourite bit you have written and why were you proud of it?

It involves going to see a Raffi concert with my son, while being stoned out of my mind, and the deconstruction of the Brush Your Teeth song. It was my first real bit I remember writing down in bullet points and thinking “This is funny…this should work”…and it did!

What is your favourite medium for listening or finding new comics/comedians?

I use Reddit to find a lot of new comedians from around the world. Once we all slopped our way out of the pandemic, I found so many new voices through there.

Tell us a joke about your city.

Some of the most memorable Torontonians speak Jamaican, smoke crack and eat p****y, and that was just one of our Mayors!

Do you have anything to promote right now?

I do! Every first Thursday of the month I co-produce a stand up night called All Good Comedy at Burdock Brewery. You can also catch me at Comedy Bar through the week doing improv and stand up. You can also catch me as The Collector in Netflix’s I Woke Up A Vampire, as well as my Dungeons & Dragons podcast Dwarven Moss.

Where can we follow you?

Instagram! Follow me, so I can get my numbers up, cuz that’s how the industry gauges your level of talent these days and I need work.

PAY IT FORWARD: Who is another local comic/comedian we should know about?

Oh man SO MANY: Jackie Pirico, Brandon Ash-Mohammed, Callum O’Neil, Zabrina Douglas, Adam Christie, Tamara Shevon, John Mostyn, Moe Ismail, James Hartnett, Arthur Simeon, Garrett Jamieson, Rachel Manson, Rush Kazi, Sima Sepehri, Precious Chong, Melissa Story, Chris Locke, Chris Robinson, there’s just so many!!