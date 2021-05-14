Toronto Guardian Monthly Spotify Playlist – April, 2021

May 14, 2021 Joel Levy Electronic, Folk-Country, Hip Hop, Music, Pop, Rock-Indie

One of the best parts about covering arts and culture in Toronto is the amazing exposure I get to awesome music of all genres from all across the city. I am a fan of all types of music and am constantly impressed by the quantity and quality of music put out by our city.

Gaining awareness of all of these talented artists can be difficult, so I am always looking for new ways to promote local talent and the local features we publish. This is why I decided to start making monthly Spotify playlists with songs from the bands featured the month before.

Each month I will select one song from each musician we featured and make a playlist on Spotify to share on our website with our readers. If you can follow these artists and share their music, I am sure they would all be very happy about it.

For our first edition, we share 6 songs from the month of April, 2021.

Musicians Featured

The Savage Patch Kidds – (read article)

Instagram

Leo Bravo – (read article)

Instagram | Youtube

Faiyaz and the Wasted Chances – (read article)

Instagram | Facebook | Spotify | Soundcloud

Theo Vendenhoff – (read article)

Instagram

Michael Menegon – (read article)

Website | Facebook | Twitter | Instagram | Soundcloud | Bandcamp

Jordy Benattar (feat. Tyler Simmons) – (read article)

SpotifyAppleInstagramFacebookSoundcloudWebsiteBandcamp

 

 

 

