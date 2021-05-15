Gale, the short hair domestic kitty who needs a new home

10 years old Gale misses his human so much. He misses her voice. Her smell. He misses snuggling up with her on the bed. Misses her rubbing her head every time she came home. He just really misses his long-time human.

But she is gone now and Gale has to move on.

If only he weren’t such a shy guy… He struggles meeting new people and has a tendency to hide.

But when he does come around, he is a love bug who just wants a companion. A cuddly human who will be there for him to snuggle with and listen to. He is a great listener!

Gale has gingivitis, so it is recommended that teeth cleaning be a part of his routine at home. Things such as tooth brushing and feeding a dental diet which can be obtained from the pet store or through your veterinarian. Toronto Humane Society will provide you with all the information you may need.

Gale is looking for a calm, quiet home where he can relax, get back to a healthier weight, and just be himself. He is not looking for a rowdy home with lots of action. He’s been there and done that! At 10-years, he is looking for a more laid back atmosphere. Other pets could be okay if they are lower energy and respect Gale’s space. Introductions would have to be slow and supervised.

For Toronto Humane Society’s complete adoption process, please click here to learn more about how you can make this companion, a forever friend!

GALE

Animal ID: 22432094

Species: Cat

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Age: 10 years 1 months

Sex: Male

Size: Large

Colour: Black/White

Spayed/Neutered: Yes

Declawed: No

Site: Toronto Humane Society

Location: Fosters

Intake Date: 2021-04-29

On Hold: Yes

To begin the adoptions process, visit us at adopt-a-pet/adoption-process

