Link the cat is looking for a new place to live in the Toronto area

Please note: Link is currently undergoing treatment for the highly contagious cuddle bug and a serious case of lap cat syndrome. He continues to struggle with bouts of purr-itis and a particularly bad case of cheek rub-ola. For these, he is being treated regularly with wand toys, ball toys, yummy treats, scratches, and snuggles! Visitors should be aware that when visiting Link, they may or may not contract the cuddle bug and, what’s more, they may find it difficult to visit other cats because this cat is VERY hard to say bye to.

Link is a suspiciously sweet little darling who LOVES people, playtime, cuddles, and scratches! He also loves giving hugs. Seriously. He’s been known to give hugs. Like, human hugs.

Link

Age: 10 years 2 months

Sex: Male

Size: Medium

Colour: Cream/White

Spayed/Neutered: Yes

Declawed: No

