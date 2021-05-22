Mischief The Cool Black Cat Needs A New Home In The GTA

Suzy and Mischief are bonded.

For 13 years, Suzy and Mischief have never left each other’s side. Suzy is Mischief’s mom! They’ve always been together.

Suzy is laid back and loving. She is 15 and really relaxed. Suzy just wants a quiet and chill forever home where she and Mischief can take it easy.

Mischief is 13, and equally as loving as his mom. He loves to loudly purr to let you know he’s having the best day, and really enjoys pets and attention. Mischief is shy at first, but in no time at all he will act like you’ve known each other forever.

Suzy is on a special diet and medication to manage her Chronic Kidney Disease. This may sound intimidating, but don’t worry, it’s totally manageable with the right diet and medicine. We can provide any info you require on Suzy’s health plan!

Both Mischief and Suzy are really affectionate and sweet cats. A quiet and peaceful home where they can receive lots of love and attention would be so wonderful for them.

If you think you may be the right person to take on these cool cats, head to our adoptions page and get started right away: adopt-a-pet/adoption-process

MISCHIEF

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Age: 13 years 1 months

Sex: Male

Size: Large

Colour: Black

Spayed/Neutered: Yes

Declawed: No

